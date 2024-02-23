Next Liverpool manager: Major contender joins Xabi Alonso in throwing Anfield bosses major curveball

Liverpool’s search for a new manager looks to have taken another big hit with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi now in talks to extend his contract down on the south coast.

De Zerbi is on the radar of a number of big clubs for the summer, including the Reds and Barcelona as the two European heavyweights search for successors to Jurgen Klopp and Xavi respectively.

However, at this stage it’s not thought that the Seagulls have had any official approaches for their much-touted boss.

De Zerbi joined Brighton in September 2022 when his predecessor Graham Potter landed the top job at Chelsea.

READ MORE: Liverpool receive public apology from ‘deluded’ Premier League striker after crazy prediction backfires

The Italian’s current contract runs until June 2026, but the Seagulls are now reportedly ready to offer him more favourable terms to stay on the south coast.

De Zerbi’s current deal includes a clause that means another club would have to pay £8.5million to take him away, strengthening the Seagulls’ hand when it comes to keeping him on board.

They are also under no pressure to sell their best players, despite doing so in the past, and are keen to back De Zerbi that be staying put he will be backed in the summer transfer market.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom wants to add players with a proven track record despite becoming renowned as a club for finding hidden gems.

Talking about the mooted interest from big teams in his services, De Zerbi said: “When I hear the big teams are interested in me, it’s an honour, but my focus is on my work day by day. About the future? I want to compete in the best way I can, I want to understand the plan and then it’s not a problem to work at a big team.

“I would like in my career to compete to win the Premier League, Serie A, the, Bundesliga, Champions League but there isn’t a time when have to go.”

With Klopp leaving Liverpool in the summer, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was immediately touted as his successor given the incredible job he has done in Germany, while is also a legendary former Anfield star.

However, it appears that Alonso favours a move to Bayern Munich, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel vacating that post in the summer.

De Zerbi talks up Liverpool boss rival

There have been some some pundits suggesting that De Zerbi would do a better job than Alonso on Merseyside anyway, although the Brighton boss has played that down.

Talking about Alonsoin a chat with Cronache Di Spogliatoio, he said: “He is doing an extraordinary job. His team plays so well. The style is well-defined.

“He was already good when coaching Real Sociedad’s second team three years ago and he is proving the same in a great club like Bayer Leverkusen.”

But when asked about staying longer with Brighton, De Zerbi added: “No, there is no news. My focus is just on the last part of the season. We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).

“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League. We compete in the FA Cup and we remember the defeat last season in Wembley and for it I keep my eye on my team.”

That stance appears to have changed though, given the latest reports, which could leave Liverpool have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: Alan Varela: Who is the Porto v Arsenal MOTM – and why he might suit Liverpool, Man City