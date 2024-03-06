Liverpool and Manchester United have been told that there is a strong chance that Roberto De Zerbi could be tempted away from the AMEX after the cost of his release clause came to light and with the Italian himself making a strong statement on his future.

The Merseysiders are one club who will definitely be seeking a new manager after Jurgen Klopp’s bombshell announcement in January that this would be his final season in charge at Liverpool following close to nine glorious years the helm. The German will depart as a bona fide club legend, having led the Reds to seven major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, during a truly memorable period in the club’s history.

Their pursuit of a new manager is already well underway and aided by the fact that the club’s owners, FSG, have known since November that this would be Klopp’s last season in charge.

And while Xabi Alonso’s name appears to be right at the top of their wanted list, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last month that the 42-year-old does have serious reservations about stepping into Klopp’s shoes.

The Reds, though, do have other candidates in mind, with both De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim among them, giving FSG plenty of thining to do ahead of Klopp’s final goodbye at the season’s end.

However, with Amorim now also being linked to another Premier League job, the possibility of De Zerbi ditching the south coast for Anfield has suddenly become a very real and genuine possibility.

However, they are far from De Zerbi’s only suitors with the 44-year-old also touted as a potential option for Manchester United this summer, should the axe fall on Erik ten Hag.

De Zerbi tipped to leave Brighton giving Liverpool, Man Utd hope

The former Sassuolo boss has also been tipped as a contender for the Barcelona job too, with the reigning LaLiga champions also on the hunt for a new boss following confirmation that Xavi will depart at the season’s end too.

Now those trio have now been given a significant boost in pursuit of the Italian after Brighton’s CEO, Paul Barber, admitted there is a strong chance that De Zerbi could be tempted away.

“We don’t want to lose De Zerbi, he’s one of the best in the world,” Barner told The Athletic. “Roberto loves Brighton and all people involved here, but at some point in the future he may choose to take that skill base that he has elsewhere.”

Of that trio, Liverpool are thought to be most interested and speculation in the last two days has suggested they are preparing an approach to interview the 44-year-old for the upcoming vacancy.

He has come up against Klopp four times since his arrival in the Premier League in September 2022, and has two wins and to draws from those games; little wonder they are impressed by his credentials.

The Italian is contracted to Brighton until 2026 and would reportedly cost a compensation package worth in the region of £12.8m. Given Alonso and Amorim would both cost significantly higher, that update will likely be music to Liverpool’s ears.

Italian speaks out on future amid big job links

In the meantime, De Zerbi’s focus remains on Brighton and their forthcoming Europa League clash against Roma. The first leg of that is in the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday with the return at the AMEX a week later.

And despite the growing demand in his services, De Zerbi has made clear he is not thinking of a move away any time soon.

“When I hear the big teams are interested in me, it’s an honour, but my focus is on my work day by day,” he said.

“About the future? I want to compete in the best way I can, I want to understand the plan and then it’s not a problem to work at a big team. I would like in my career to compete to win the Premier League, Serie A, the, Bundesliga, Champions League – but there isn’t a time when have to go.”

De Zerbi has also not ruled out signing an extension to his deal with Brighton and admits talks have been held over a long-term future on the south coast.

“I usually work to be happy and to enjoy and I feel very good in Brighton,” De Zerbi said back at Christmas.

“I have a great relationship with the players, with the club, with Tony [Bloom, chairman], with Paul Barber [chief executive], with David Weir [technical director] and everybody who works in Brighton. Yes, we are speaking about the new contract but at the moment we are [only] speaking, it’s not done yet.”

De Zerbi has taken charge of 76 matches for Brighton, winning 35 of them and giving him a win percentage record of just over 46%.

