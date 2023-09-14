Liverpool could end up losing manager Jurgen Klopp in the next 18 months and a report has revealed who might replace him at Anfield, Real Madrid are plotting an ambitious move to sign a Chelsea leader, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Paris Saint-Germain making a West Ham United target available for transfer.

UPDATE ON LIVERPOOL MANAGER SEARCH

While Klopp will not be leaving Liverpool this season, the 56-year-old might take charge of the German national team after Euro 2024 – and the German media have talked up the possibility of him swapping places with Julian Nagelsmann.

The German Football Federation (DFB) are searching for a new manager, having sacked Hansi Flick in the aftermath of the shock 4-1 home defeat to Japan on Saturday.

The DFB have placed Rudi Voller in temporary charge, though they want to bring in a top-class coach who can help them win the next European Championship, which they are hosting.

Whenever the job is available, Klopp is linked as a result of the brilliant work he has done at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. But Klopp insists he will not be leaving Anfield any time soon.

Indeed, his agent Marc Kosicke said recently: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position.”

Now, German source Bild have noted that Klopp will not be managing Germany at the next Euros. But that is not the end of the story.

Bild state that Germany will appoint former RB Leipzig and Bayern boss Nagelsmann as their new head coach for the build up to the tournament and for the tournament itself. Nagelsmann is a free agent, having been axed by Bayern in March.

However, it is unlikely Nagelsmann will be handed a long-term deal as the DFB’s ultimate goal is to get Klopp at the helm after Euro 2024, with a view to him managing them at the 2026 World Cup.

Julian Nagelsmann named as Klopp successor

Therefore, Bild suggest that Nagelsmann could swap places with Klopp and join Liverpool in either 2024 or 2025.

The 36-year-old would be excited by the opportunity to continue the fantastic work done by his compatriot on Merseyside.

Clearly, Liverpool fans will be distraught about Klopp leaving after the huge success the club has had under his guidance. Although, Nagelsmann would certainly be one of the managers they would be happy to have next.

Nagelsmann established himself as one of the best young coaches in the game during his exciting spell at Leipzig. He went on to join Bayern in July 2021 and helped them to win one Bundesliga title and two German super cups. But the former centre-back was sacked earlier this year due to some poor results and performances, while he also made some enemies in the dressing room.

This is not the first time Nagelsmann has been linked with a move to England, as he has previously been tipped to take over at either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Nagelsmann rejected the Chelsea job as he did not have full trust in their project, while he was not convinced by Spurs’ ability to back him in the summer market.

CHELSEA MAN IN REAL MADRID SIGHTS

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Chelsea captain Reece James next year to replace stalwart Dani Carvajal at right-back. (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain are open to loaning West Ham and Everton striker target Hugo Ekitike in the winter window. (L’Equipe)

Paul Pogba has requested a second opinion on his failed drug test, which has put him at risk of a four-year ban. (Calciomercato)

Sporting Lisbon attacker Pedro Goncalves is ‘one to watch’ for summer 2024 after being linked with Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fenerbahce want ‘detailed health reports’ on Everton midfielder Andre Gomes’ fitness before signing him. (Sporx)

That comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Everton are in advanced discussions with Fenerbahce over a deal for Gomes worth just £5m.

BARCELONA TO BATTLE MAN UTD, LIVERPOOL FOR WINGER

Barcelona have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the hunt for Athletic Club wide man Nico Williams by initiating contact with his agent. (Sport)

Williams will not be joining Barca in January though as their only target for the winter window is Brazilian centre-forward Vitor Roque. (Sport)

Harry Kane is already a key figure at Bayern, despite having only just joined the German giants. He could soon be welcomed into the team’s leadership council. (Bild)

Released Tottenham youngster Kallum Cesay is on trial at German club Werder Bremen as he looks to kickstart his career. (Bild)

Antonio Nusa will end up being glad that he did not join Chelsea in the summer, after the Blues tried to land the winger from Club Brugge. That is according to his former manager at Stabaek, Gaute Larsen. (Gazet van Antwerpen)

Liverpool ‘really like’ Brazil and Fluminense midfielder Andre and will continue to ‘monitor’ the player before launching a 2024 swoop for him. (Fabrizio Romano)