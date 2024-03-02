Next Liverpool manager: Reds laughing as ‘lack of stability’ at Chelsea hampers elite boss hire for Boehly

Liverpool and Chelsea target Ruben Amorim could swerve the Blues due to the instability at the club

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea see Liverpool manager target Ruben Amorim as a ‘good potential replacement’ but he may see the ‘lack of stability’ at Stamford Bridge as a negative.

Liverpool have switched their attention from Xabi Alonso to Sporting CP manager Amorim of late. Indeed, essentially as soon as Jurgen Klopp announced he’s to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, Alonso was touted as the favourite to replace him.

That’s both due to the fact he looks set to win the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen – depriving Bayern Munich of the title for the first time since 2011/12 – and that he’s got a pre-existing relationship with Reds fans due to his spell there as a player.

But Alonso’s thriving Leverkusen career looks as if it’s going to have its drawbacks for Liverpool.

Indeed, it’s suggested they are preparing for the worst amid a source, Lothar Matthaus, stating the Spaniard is not “going to sign for another club” next season.

As such, Amorim has been identified as a good second option in the event that is indeed the case.

But the Reds are not alone in their pursuit of the Sporting manager, and another Premier League club could get there first.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Mauricio Pochettino is under serious pressure at Chelsea, and Amorim is on a shortlist of managers that could replace him.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told why they’re sleepwalking into crippling Xabi Alonso mistake as agreement nears

Chelsea see Amorim as ‘good replacement’

If the incumbent is dismissed this season, Amorim could be offered the job before Liverpool get round to it, with Klopp still in his role until the summer.

Amid the suggestion that he wants to manage in the Premier League, the Portuguese boss might well snap off the hand of whichever club approaches him first.

Transfer insider Jones has reiterated interest from Chelsea in reference to the potential sacking of Pochettino.

“Amorim will be on the radar for Chelsea and Liverpool. I don’t think there’s much doubt he would be a good potential replacement if Chelsea sack Pochettino. But then you’ve got to take in the other factors that come with it,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“You’ve got to pay almost £10m in compensation to Sporting if Amorim is going to leave, which raises more problems around Chelsea’s finances and sustainability. It’s something that’s going to have to be considered.”

Track record a negative for Chelsea

As well as a compensation package to Sporting for luring their manager away, Chelsea have been presented with another hitch in their approach: their track record with managers making it an undesirable place to work.

“Many clubs highly regard Amorim, and I’m sure Liverpool will be one of them. When it comes to Amorim and Chelsea, I’m not sure how comfortable he would feel that that would be a good next destination for him, given the lack of stability,” Jones added.

Indeed, Todd Boehly has dismissed Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and will potentially see the back of Pochettino, all within two seasons.

If Amorim feels he’ll not be given a fair chance, he might well swerve the Blues. There’s a good chance that paves the way for a Liverpool move, given his desire to manage in England and the fact the club are a more inviting one both on and off the pitch at the moment.

READ MORE: Liverpool chances rated of signing Serie A superstar after Klopp exit, with two transfer rivals already dismissed