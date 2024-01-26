Next Liverpool manager: top candidate Xabi Alonso delivers verdict on ‘surprising’ Klopp news and links with Reds

Xabi Alonso is the big favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager and now he has spoken out on the speculation.

Klopp announced his shock decision to depart Anfield at the end of the season on Friday morning, saying his lack of energy was partly to blame.

TEAMtalk revealed shortly after the news broke that Alonso has already been identified as Liverpool’s top managerial target.

The Merseyside club were informed of Klopp’s intention to step down back in November, so have had plenty of time to prepare.

Alonso seems like an obvious choice. He spent five successful years at Anfield as a player and played a key role in the Red’s Champions League victory in 2005.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fantastic start to life as a manager, too. He is currently boss of Bayer Leverkusen, who are flying high at the top of the Bundesliga.

The German club are four points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich and on track for their first league title since 2011.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise the Liverpool hierarchy are seriously considering bringing him in.

Alonso speaks out on Klopp news, Liverpool job links

In a press conference on Friday, Alonso was asked to share his reaction to Klopp’s announcement, and whether he would be interested in taking the Liverpool job.

“I was surprised by Jurgen’s news. I have huge respect for Jurgen and Liverpool,” Alonso replied.

“At the moment I am really happy here and enjoying my work. Each day and game is a challenge. We are on an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen.

“Speculation is normal, but I have great respect and admiration for what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the last nine years, and how he’s done it.

“He has a connection with the fans, he’s done a great job, but my focus is here at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I have great motivation to do a good job here, I’m very happy with the team, with the club, with everything, so that’s my focus.

“My focus isn’t on May, it’s on tomorrow ahead of our game against Monchengladbach and helping my players to be ready.

“But what I will say is it was surprising what happened at Liverpool with Jurgen leaving.”

It’s no surprise that Alonso is happy at Leverkusen considering their current form, but he may find Liverpool difficult to turn down should they come calling.

TEAMtalk understands that Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has also been discussed as an option by Reds chiefs.

