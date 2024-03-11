Liverpool plans to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager in succession to Jurgen Klopp remain somewhat in the balance despite him featuring highly on Michael Edwards’ wishlist and amid new claims he also been the subject of an approach from Manchester City.

The Merseysiders are stepping up their hunt to find a heir to Klopp as the German prepares to bring the curtain down on his near-nine years at the helm. During that time, Liverpool have won seven major trophies and will be hopeful of adding another three pieces of silverware before the current campaign is out.

As it stands, the Reds remain very much alive in the Premier League title race after fighting back to draw 1-1 with Manchester City on Sunday, while they face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals and are also well placed to reach the last eight of the Europa League after crushing Sparta Prague 5-1 in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

And while the return to Anfield of famed former sporting director Edwards – this time in a director’s role – will see their managerial hunt stepped up a level, it is reported that three other men have made the Liverpool shortlist should their main aim of landing Alonso fail to come off.

IN DEPTH ~ Next Liverpool manager: Comparing Xabi Alonso’s superb Bundesliga record with Jurgen Klopp’s

As far as Alonso is concerned, prising away from Bayer Leverkusen will be easier said than done. The Spaniard has earned a reputation as one of the best coaches around, leading the German side unbeaten throughout the Bundesliga campaign to sit 10 points clear of Bayern Munich and in with a fantastic chance of winning the first league crown in their 120-year history.

And with Bayern Munich also lurking, competition to land the 42-year-old is intense.

Alonso subject of Manchester City approach

The biggest of all the Bundesliga sides are also in the hunt for a new manager, having confirmed Thomas Tuchel will depart at the season’s end, and with Alonso very much installed as their number one pick.

However, TEAMtalk were the first to break the news that Alonso has some serious reservations about taking charge at Anfield and stepping into Klopp’s sizeable shoes, while the Spaniard has also been advised to turn the Reds down and hold out for arguably an even more prestigious job.

Now news has also come to light that Manchester City are also admirers of the highly-rated Spanish coach and have also been linked with an approach for his services.

And according to the Daily Star, and in recognition of his upcoming talents, the Cityzens made a move for Alonso as far back as December 2019 when Mikel Arteta departed as Pep Guardiola’s number two to take on the top job at Arsenal.

Guardiola had worked with Alonso during their time together at Bayern Munich and felt, even back then, that he was heading for the very top and that his wisdom and approach to the game would be ideal as an assistant to the all-conquering City boss.

However, at that time Alonso had not long been appointed to the role of Real Sociedad’s B team manager and he felt the timing of the approach had not quite arrived at the right time in his career.

As a result, he decided to decline Guardiola’s approach, though was lured away almost three years later when in October 2022 he landed the job at Leverkusen.

Their ascension to the very summit of German football, though, underlines exactly what Guardiola knew was coming from his former star.

Next Liverpool manager: Alonso given Klopp warning

Alonso’s capabilities have also been given a ringing endorsement by Klopp, who said back in February: “Xabi is doing an incredible job.

“If there would not be the rumours around, that’s ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: ‘Oh my God.’

“The dinosaurs if you want – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me – we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

“Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play.”

Despite those words of encouragement and having played under some of the greatest coaches on the modern era, Alonso has been warned he will be making a big mistake in trying to copy Klopp at Anfield.

The warning comes from former Reds star Patrik Berger, who in speaking to Betway, is adamant the 42-year-old must stay true to his own style wherever he winds up next.

“It doesn’t matter who it’s going to be – it’s going to be very difficult for a new manager to step in,” Berger said.

“I think whoever is going to be the new coach, nobody should try to copy Klopp. You just need to get in and be yourself and try to do the job well.”

Alonso ‘knows what it takes to become Liverpool manager’

Berger also feels that Alonso has all the credentials needed to become a huge success at Anfield were he to get the job.

“The rumours are Xabi Alonso could be one of the candidates, which makes sense as he’s doing a remarkable job at Leverkusen. One massive factor as well is he played for Liverpool, so he knows the city, he knows what it means to play for Liverpool,” Berger, who is now 50, continued.

“He’s been an unbelievable footballer, and he’s been learning from Ancelotti and Guardiola. Alonso could be the right man for the job. He will have the fans behind him straight away. But I have no idea what other candidates there could be as no one stands out.”

Asked if he would back the arrival of Alonso at Anfield, Berger concluded: “Overall, I wouldn’t mind if it’s Alonso as the new Liverpool manager because I think he has been doing and unbelievable job for Leverkusen and is going to win the title in the Bundesliga this season.”

Alonso currently has a 65.73% win record at Leverkusen having triumphed in 48 of his 74 matches in charge, losing just 10 but none so far this season.

DON’T MISS ~ The all-conquering XI Liverpool could pick in 2024/25 if Xabi Alonso is appointed manager and with triple swoop on