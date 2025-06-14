There could soon be a big transfer decision to be made by Liverpool and one of their regular starters from last season after Fabrizio Romano revealed the player in question has become a ‘top target’ elsewhere.

The Premier League champions are sending a statement of intent in the summer transfer window, signing Jeremie Frimpong and agreeing a British record-breaking deal for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, they are closing in on the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth – all less than a month since they lifted the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool have ambitions to strengthen their title-conquering squad even further, but may have to make some sacrifices too, so it’s bound to be an interesting couple of months with regards to who could leave.

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano is that one potential casualty of Liverpool’s signing spree is now unexpectedly on the shortlist of a European giant.

With Kerkez ever closer to becoming Liverpool’s new left-back, Andy Robertson is the existing member of Arne Slot’s squad whose future is now in doubt.

Robertson has one year left on his contract at Anfield, where he remains one of Liverpool’s highest earners. He started 38 times in all competitions last season, but isn’t guaranteed to still be at Liverpool next season.

That’s because Romano has revealed that Robertson is Atletico Madrid’s ‘top target’ for the left-back position.

Atleti have been tipped to re-sign their former academy product Theo Hernandez from AC Milan recently, but Romano explains that Robertson is actually above the France international on the shortlist.

There are no details yet of how much Diego Simeone’s side would be willing to bid for Robertson, but Atleti’s admiration of him is now out in the open.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool in mix for classy Bayern Munich star as journalist opens door for mega-money move

Liverpool stance on Robertson future

While Robertson was Slot’s go-to man at left-back in 2024-25, things could be about to change when Kerkez arrives.

Many pundits believe Robertson’s form has declined over the past 12 months and that the signing of a successor like Kerkez – who has two seasons of Premier League experience under his belt – is a necessity.

But Romano explains that Liverpool still rate Robertson ‘highly’ even amidst their desire to sign Kerkez.

Romano wrote on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate.

“Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon.

“Atléti have Robertson higher than Theo on their shortlist at LB so far.”

Therefore, it’s no given that they’ll let the Scotland international go. No asking price has yet been established for the 31-year-old, so there are some reflections to be made on Merseyside.

Debates about Robertson’s future are no obstacle to the addition of Kerkez, though, with Romano adding that ‘it’s just a matter of time and technical steps’ before that deal is concluded.

The reporter also shared that Kerkez is ‘not listening to any other call or approach’, with his heart set on joining Liverpool.

There has been contact between the Reds and Bournemouth, with Romano confirming earlier this week that Kerkez will be the next new signing to join Liverpool, before Wirtz – who won’t complete a medical until later next week after he ends his holiday.

Liverpool transfer news: Latest headlines

📌 Liverpool in mix for classy Bayern Munich star as journalist opens door for mega-money move

📌 Barcelona ‘will be able’ to secure Liverpool raid as Reds star’s hint leaves them ‘fully convinced’

📌 £100m winger’s ‘desire’ emerges as Liverpool want him to follow Florian Wirtz to Anfield

Kerkez v Robertson: The stats from last season