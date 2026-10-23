Brighton react to Man Utd interest in Fabian Hurzeler with decision reached over exit

Brighton & Hove Albion are not concerned by the links between Fabian Hurzeler and Manchester United, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Seagulls remain relaxed despite the growing speculation over the Old Trafford job.

United are conducting due diligence on potential replacements for Michael Carrick, as we revealed earlier this week, with several high-profile managers being discussed as the club assesses its options.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas are among the names understood to have been discussed within the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

However, we can reveal that Hurzeler has also emerged as a candidate under consideration, with the Brighton head coach continuing to enhance his reputation despite being just 33 years old.

Hurzeler has established himself as one of the most intriguing young coaches in European football, with his tactical approach and work at Brighton attracting attention from further afield.

His inclusion in the wider conversation around Man Utd‘s managerial future reflects the club’s willingness to assess a range of profiles as they consider their next steps.

Despite the speculation, Brighton are not understood to be worried about the possibility of losing their head coach.

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Brighton in stronger position to keep Hurzeler

Sources at the Amex Stadium have indicated to TEAMtalk that the club remain comfortable with the situation, having moved to strengthen their position over the summer.

Hurzeler was handed a new long-term contract in the summer, which came with a significant pay rise, sources have told us. Brighton also strengthened the playing squad, with Champions League qualification considered a possibility within the club.

The investment in both the head coach and the squad underlines Brighton’s ambition to continue progressing under Hurzeler, rather than preparing for the prospect of his departure.

Crucially, Brighton sources insist that there is no release clause in Hurzeler’s contract, meaning any potential move would not be governed by a predetermined exit fee.

That could be a significant factor should United decide to pursue their interest, as the clubs would need to establish whether a deal was possible rather than relying on a clause to facilitate his departure.

We can also confirm that Hurzeler’s camp have not been pushing his case to Manchester United at this stage.

There is currently no indication that his representatives are actively trying to engineer a move to Old Trafford, despite the growing discussion around potential candidates for the role.

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United’s interest therefore remains part of a broader assessment of managerial options rather than evidence of an advanced approach for the Brighton boss.

With Howe, Nagelsmann, Conte, Emery and Fabregas also featuring in discussions, United have a range of profiles to consider as they conduct their due diligence on Carrick’s potential replacements.

Hurzeler’s age and reputation make him an intriguing name in that process, but Brighton’s stance is clear: they are not concerned by the links and have secured his services on a long-term deal.