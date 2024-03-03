Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to claims by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand that he would ditch the Gunners for a move to Old Trafford if asked.

As TEAMtalk recently revealed, Erik ten Hag is facing the sack at the end of the season as Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains unconvinced that he is the man to take the club forward.

To that end, rumours over who could replace the Dutchman are starting to hit fever pitch again, with the likes of Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann all linked with the job.

However, it appears that any move for former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will be met with short shrift, with the Frenchman not keen on the role.

But, according to Ferdinand, he thinks Arteta will have a tough job turning down the Old Trafford role if it was offered to him.

Indeed, Ferdinand claimed on his YouTube show FIVE the Arsenal boss would not hesitate in walking away from the Emirates if United were ever to come calling for his services.

“Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent,” Ferdinand said. “No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta.

“Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go’.”

Arteta was was quizzed on Ferdinand’s comments as he addressed the media on Friday ahead of Monday night’s clash against Sheffield United.

Arteta not perturbed by Ferdinand statement

His response was decidedly calm as he insisted he was not frustrated to hear about what Ferdinand said but did bring up the need for ‘positive’ punditry to be highlighted more often rather than ‘negative views’.

“No, I think it’s part of our job that we are exposed to the media, to the pundits,” Arteta said.

“And they have their opinions. The only thing is that we normally highlight the ones that are not very positive.

“So we highlight a lot of the time when they say great things, make great comments and great points and analyse things in a really good way and with a vision of someone who has the experience.

“I think if we do this, it is much better. Sometimes, though, we focus too much on the negative views.”

Arteta’s contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2025 but he pointed out on a number of occasions that he is keen to extend, if the club are still looking to go down that path.

The Gunners are currently in a three-way battle for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City and head to the Blades on Monday night knowing three points are critical to their hopes of claiming their first top-flight success in 20 years.

