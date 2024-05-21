Next Man Utd manager: Pochettino exit at Chelsea alerts Ratcliffe as Ten Hag sack claims ramp up

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is already being linked with the Manchester United job

TEAMtalk have been told that Mauricio Pochettino could be set for an immediate return to Premier League management if Manchester United decide to pull the trigger on Erik ten Hag.

Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent after meeting with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali over the course of the last two days.

A run of five successive wins at the end of this season clinched European qualification for Chelsea under Pochettino, who also took the club to the final of the Carabao Cup and the semi-final of the FA Cup.

However, the overall campaign was deemed not good enough by Blues bosses, leading to the Argentine parting ways.

Pochettino himself was left frustrated by the lack of communication at the club, while he remained hugely popular among the players and arguably leaves with his reputation still intact despite a disappointing campaign overall.

He remained dignified with a short statement following the confirmation of his exit, saying: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

But Chelsea’s loss could be United‘s gain, with the Argentine now waiting in the wings if Ten Hag – as has been repeatedly reported – is shown the door after the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils endured a woeful Premier League campaign, finishing way off the pace down in eighth and can now only qualify for Europe by beating Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

United fans already calling for Pochettino

United fans are not wasting any time and are already calling on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to replace Ten Hag with Pochettino.

“United should appoint poch if they know what’s good for them,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another added: “Man United sack ETH now and get Poch”.

“I would take Poch now! He’s the one that got away! If Ten Hag leaves, we should get Poch!” another said.

It’s not the first time United have shortlisted Pochettino as a managerial target, as they were looking for him to succeed caretaker manager Michael Carrick in 2022 before Ten Hag eventually took the role.

At the time, Pochettino turned down the opportunity in the hope of being named Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid, only for the Italian to stay on.

But things have now changed and there is every chance the former Tottenham chief could head north, if the Old Trafford hotseat becomes available.

There is also speculation, however, of Pochettino linking up with Harry Kane and Eric Dier again at Bayern Munich following their dismal campaign and Thomas Tuchel’s subsequent exit.

Indeed, Pochettino is still a manager held in high regard and he is unlikely to be out of work for very long.