Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe, Brailsford convinced by ex-Prem boss who’ll spark a revolution, as timeline on Ten Hag sack emerges

INEOS chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are smitten with a former Premier League manager who would lead a data-driven revolution at Manchester United if replacing Erik ten Hag, and the fact he failed at his previous club isn’t proving to be a deterrent, according to reports.

The pressure is beginning to mount on Erik ten Hag who has overseen a truly disastrous start to the campaign. Man Utd are out of Europe, out of the League Cup and already trail Manchester City in fourth spot by six points.

United have tasted defeat in 12 of their 24 matches across all competitions this term. Per the Daily Mail, Ten Hag’s position will come under new levels of scrutiny if losing badly to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

A recent report in Spain claimed the current Man Utd board are high on the idea of appointing Julen Lopetegui if Ten Hag is given his marching orders.

However, a fresh update from Sky Sports has revealed incoming INEOS chiefs Ratcliffe and Brailsford have a different target in mind.

Ten Hag safe… for now

Firstly, Sky clarified that at present, there is no plan being worked on to fire Ten Hag. Furthermore, the Dutchman’s job is highly likely to be safe until Ratcliffe’s partial takeover has been ratified by the Premier League.

The British billionaire is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the club. Ratcliffe will assume full sporting control at Old Trafford and INEOS director of sport, Sir Dave Brailsford, will also have a huge role to play at Man Utd.

But while the initial investment is ‘expected to be concluded in the coming days’, the final sign off from the Premier League could reportedly take up to two months to come.

As such, Sky declare ‘there will be no change of manager before INEOS complete their partial buy-out of the club.’

But once ratified, all bets are off and Sky note that ‘if results do not improve, it is hard to see Ten Hag surviving in his position long-term within the new structure.’

Ratcliffe and Brailsford enamoured with Graham Potter

In the event Ten Hag is sacked, Ratcliffe and Brailsford will give serious consideration to appointing Graham Potter.

The 48-year-old flopped in his most recent appointment at Chelsea. Potter lasted just seven months at Stamford Bridge and returned a dismal winning percentage of 38.71.

However, Ratcliffe and Brailsford ‘can see beyond Potter’s failure at Chelsea’ and ‘think he is of the right calibre and mindset to carry out the long-term rebuilding job at Old Trafford’.

Explaining why the INEOS pair are smitten with Potter it’s revealed his data-driven approach to management is a ‘key factor’.

Brailsford has been conducting a full audit into Man Utd’s operations ahead of the partial takeover and is known for his marginal gains theory that worked wonders for British cycling.

Brailsford’s approach when working as performance director for British cycling was science-led and that is the approach Potter adopts too.

Other ticks in Potter’s column are reportedly the fact he ‘has a masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.’

Of course, Ten Hag could oversee an upturn in results over the coming weeks and months and rule any new manager speculation null and void.

Ratcliffe had itchy trigger finger at Nice

However, it is pointed out that French side Nice – owned by Ratcliffe – have had five managerial changes in the last four years. Clearly, Ratcliffe is an owner who is unafraid to make a big decision.

Furthermore, Ratcliffe is known to have previously held a meeting with Potter who had been considered for the Nice job.

If Ten Hag does receive his notice at some stage next year, United’s incoming decision-makers certainly appear to have a managerial candidate already in mind.

