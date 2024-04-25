Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe eyes elite Bundesliga coach to replace Ten Hag; West Ham also keen – exclusive

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic is attracting major interest from West Ham and Manchester United as they consider making managerial changes this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Terzic is regarded as one of the best young head coaches in Europe following his success at Dortmund. His record and playing style has brought him onto the radar of a host of top sides.

West Ham are considering replacing David Moyes at the end of the season when his contract expires and Terzic has admirers within the corridors of power at the London Stadium due to his previous links with the club.

Terzic spent two years at West Ham working as assistant manager to Slaven Bilic and under the pair West Ham secured seventh and 11th-placed finishes in the Premier League.

Man Utd could also be in the market for a new manager this summer as doubts continue to surround the future of Erik ten Hag and Terzic would fit the profile for United’s new structure under Ineos.

Barcelona had been drawing up a list of managerial targets to replace Xavi and Terzic was among the names under consideration. However, with Xavi now set to remain as Barcelona boss, this move no longer seems to be on the cards.

Would Terzic be a good fit at Man Utd?

The 41-year-old, who is in his second spell as head coach with Dortmund, has guided the club to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season against the odds with the German side coming up against Paris Saint Germain in the last four.

Terzic took over from Lucien Favre on an interim basis midway through the 2020/21 season and revitalised a struggling Dortmund team winning the DFB Cup title and qualifying for the Champions League.

In 2021/22, Terzic moved into the newly created role of technical director with Marco Rose coming in as head coach, but after a disappointing year in charge, Rose left the club with Terzic replacing him as head coach on a permanent basis.

In his first full season in charge, the 41-year-old saw his side agonisingly miss out on the Bundesliga title on the final day of the campaign, but they have bounced back from that disappointment to reach the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League.

Terzic’s man-management style has helped him get the best out of the likes of Jadon Sancho this season following his return to the club in January after an unhappy time at Man Utd.

The German-Croatian is also known for his ability to develop young players and he has been able to rebuild the Dortmund side and continue to make them competitive despite losing their two biggest players in Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham in the last two summer transfer windows.

