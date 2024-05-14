Next Man Utd manager: Thomas Frank responds to growing whispers he’s taking Ten Hag’s job

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United to replace the under-pressure Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Dutchman looks increasingly likely to lose his job at Old Trafford after a woeful campaign that is being compounded by a run of just one win from the last eight Premier League outings.

The Red Devils currently sit eighth in the table and could potentially miss out on European football altogether if they do not get positive results from their last two outings of the season.

New minority owners Ineos are known to be mulling over their options for who to replace the former Ajax boss, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate all known to be in the running. However, a new name has emerged this week in the shape of Brentford chief Thomas Frank.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that the Dane also has admirers elsewhere in the Premier League with Chelsea also considering the 50-year-old as a future manager at Stamford Bridge.

However, Frank is thought to be in contention due in part to his pre-existing relationship with Ineos chief Sir Dave Brailsford, who is now playing a leading role behind the scenes at United.

Frank, though, insists he is happy and settled at Brentford and does not anticipate leaving the west London club any time soon – even if United do actively seek his signature.

Asked about the fresh links with United, Frank told Danish publication Bold: “I am really happy where I am.

“It is close to being the perfect club to be at. I can see myself being here for many more years.

“I am close to the owner, to the sports director, everyone around the club. Brentford is a club where I really feel at home.”

Frank flattered by Man Utd talk

He was also asked how he feels about being linked to the United job, replying: “First of all I think it is flattering and a recognition of the work I’ve done.

“And I’m glad that others are noticing the work we are doing at Brentford. But, having said that, what goes on at Brentford is not a one-man show.”

As for whether there was any interest from Liverpool in his services before they turned to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, Frank added: “I am not going to comment on all the rumours. You shouldn’t believe everything you read in the newspaper.”

Frank’s links to United come off the back of a season of struggle for Brentford, with the Bees currently sitting 16th in the table although they are well clear of the relegation places.

The Dane is, however, highly thought of for his work in south west London and it’s inevitable that he will end up with a bigger job at some point. Although judging by his comments, it won’t be at Old Trafford any time soon.