Next Man Utd manager: Top boss sends Ratcliffe come-and-get-me plea but Chelsea also in the mix

Thomas Frank is in the running for the Man Utd job

A top Premier League manager has seemingly sent a come-and-get-me plea to both Manchester United and Chelsea with the latest comments on his future.

Chelsea are already on the hunt for their next boss after Mauricio Pochettino left by mutual consent on Tuesday, despite the Blues finishing the season like a train with five successive Premier League wins.

The likes of Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi, Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim have all been linked with the role, while Brentford’s Thomas Frank is more of an outsider to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

That’s not the case at Old Trafford though, where the Dane has many fans and there is every chance he takes over the hot seat from Erik ten Hag after Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Even a victory at Wembley and a place in the Europa League is unlikely to be enough to keep Ten Hag in the job after a dismal Premier League campaign.

Frank, meanwhile, led Brentford to a 16th-placed finish, ending the campaign with a 4-2 home defeat to Newcastle last weekend.

It’s the third consecutive campaign that he’s kept the Bees in the top-flight after promotion, and has now seemingly issued a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea to the likes of United and Chelsea.

“If a big club one day comes to knock on my door, then I need to consider it,” he told the Daily Mail. “But it’s not something I’m hunting. I could stay in Brentford for, well, forever is probably a crazily long time but I could stay here for a further sustained period.”

The 50-year-old has been touted for a Brentford exit ever since he guided them to the top flight. And although this season was more of a struggle, the absence of leading marksman Ivan Toney for the first half of the campaign certainly played a part in the club flirting with relegation.

United target Toney is now expected to depart the club this summer, leaving Frank with the prospect of a rebuild in west London or the opportunity to move elsewhere for a new challenge.

Frank has the ‘ego’ to manage Man Utd

But despite admitting that he definitely has the ‘ego’ to move to a bigger club, Frank is also settled at Brentford.

He added: “We all have an ego. Mine’s not the biggest but it’s not the smallest and it’s always the ego that gets in the way of good performances and life.

“Also, I’m realistic in many ways. I’m enjoying my life here. This is probably the perfect football life, working in a good club in London, in the best league in the world with good players, we can compete.”

Frank has been at Brentford since 2018 after joining from Brondby and led the club to England’s top flight in 2021 after beating Swansea in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Despite going unbeaten against Brentford this season, United bosses were still left impressed by the organisation and playing style of Frank’s side and are intrigued by what he could bring to Old Trafford.