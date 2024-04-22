Next Man Utd manager: Vincent Kompany ‘in talks’ with club as plan to replace perfect Ten Hag successor becomes clear

Manchester United are planning for life without Erik ten Hag and TEAMtalk sources state that Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is at the top of their managerial shortlist.

Pressure continues to mount on Ten Hag after the Red Devils allowed Championship side Coventry to come back from 3-0 down and almost knock them out of the FA Cup.

Man Utd won the semi-final on penalties but we understand that Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn’t at all convinced by the Dutch coach and his handling of the team this season.

De Zerbi is admired greatly by Ratcliffe and his recruitment team and fresh reports suggest that Brighton are planning for his departure.

The Italian coach has been a resounding success at the Amex Stadium since joining the Seagulls, with his team securing European football for the first time in their history last season.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, however, Brighton are looking at bringing in Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to replace De Zerbi.

Brighton hold talks with Vincent Kompany

Tavolieri claims that Brighton have already held ‘informal talks’ with Kompany’s entourage as they plan ahead for De Zerbi’s departure.

The former Manchester City defender guided Burnley to winning the Championship title last season, catching the attention of several top clubs.

Kompany opted to remain at Turf Moor despite the interest in him last summer, but so far has been unable to guide the Clarets away from the relegation zone.

Burnley currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League table and barring a miracle, look set to be relegated back to the Championship despite picking up nine points in their last six games.

For now, Kompany remains fully focused on finishing the season strongly with Burnley but a Premier League job could appeal to him if Burnley do go down.

This news comes as a major boost to Man Utd‘s hopes of bringing in De Zerbi at the end of the campaign should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

However, it is worth noting that Chelsea are also big admirers of De Zerbi and could make a move for him should Mauricio Pochettino be sacked.

TEAMtalk sources claim, though, that the Blues want to give Pochettino every chance to succeed and how the club finish the season will ultimately determine his future.

