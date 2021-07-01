Next Man Utd ‘priority’ revealed after Sancho signing sparks fresh concern

The next ‘priority’ of Man Utd this summer has been revealed after the impending arrival of Jadon Sancho has raised concern over a current superstar.

The light at the end of the tunnel is finally in view after Thursday brought nothing but good news in Man Utd’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho. The England winger has been the subject of the club’s interest for over a year. But after the Red Devils and Borussia Dortmund both released statements, Sancho is expected to become a Man Utd player for a fee of £73m in the coming days.

In order to reel bitter rivals Man City back in on the domestic front however, Man Utd’s work must not stop there.

Persistent rumours over bringing in a world class defender have continued to swirl. One target now appears unavailable after the move he ‘always wanted’ edged closer. Nevertheless, that could inadvertently aid Man Utd in their pursuit of a superior target.

Additional transfers are expected, though per trusted source Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd’s next move will be a piece of business closer to home.

The Italian tweeted that their ‘next priority’ will be to address the contract of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker has been simply sensational since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, 2020.

But with Sancho predicted to leapfrog Fernandes in the salary stakes, a potential issue could arise.

Romano noted that financial aspect before insisting the ‘Man Utd board know they’ve to progress in discussions [with Fernandes]’.

Talks are said to already be underway. But Man Utd fans will have fingers crossed Sancho’s arrival does not present a problem that cannot be overcome.

Man Utd, Chelsea alerted to developing Rice situation

Meanwhile, England star Declan Rice has put Manchester United and Chelsea on alert. That stems from a report claiming that the West Ham star has turned down two new contract offers.

The defensive midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Hammers’ Premier League rivals, having impressed at the London Stadium since bursting onto the scene in 2017. Indeed, a switch to Stamford Bridge would see Rice go full circle. He started his career in the academy at Chelsea.

An exclusive in the Daily Telegraph claims that United are ready to test West Ham with a swap proposal. The report states that Jesse Lingard will be offered in part-exchange for the 22-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Rice to strengthen United’s spine. The Hammers star is also a close friend of Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire.

For their part, West Ham are still holding out for £100million for arguably their star man. However, the report adds that Rice will be unhappy if any bids of around £60m are rejected. That’s because he cost the Hammers nothing when he signed.

