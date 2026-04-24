Chelsea’s hunt for a new permanent manager is underway, and a fresh report from the Italian press suggests that a shock reappointment of Antonio Conte is under consideration.

The Blues sacked Liam Rosenior on Wednesday after a 3-0 loss to Brighton proved to be the final straw for the coach, and sources have indicated to us that the club want to bring in someone with Premier League experience next season.

According to CalcioMercato, as cited by FourFourTwo, there is a ‘crazy idea in London’ as Chelsea are ‘weighing up a Conte return’.

Conte led Chelsea to winning the Premier League in 2016/17 and won the FA Cup in 2017/18, but was ultimately replaced by Maurizio Sarri after the Blues finished in fifth place and missed out on Champions League qualification.

He has since had successful spells with Inter and Napoli, lifting the Serie A title at both clubs.

In between that, of course, he endured a turbulent spell with Tottenham, which ended abruptly after he fired criticism at the club’s hierarchy.

Conte remains Napoli manager today and they sit third in the Serie A table as things stand, though they are 12 points adrift of leaders Inter. The links with a Chelsea return are certainly interesting, but it is our understanding that the Blues have alternative targets on their radar.

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Chelsea’s six-name manager shortlist revealed

TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier today that Chelsea have identified six candidates to become their next manager.

We understand that Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea earlier this year, is not in the running, despite rumours.

‘Among those under active consideration are Matthias Jaissle, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, and former player Cesc Fabregas, who has impressed in his early managerial role with Como,’ Fletcher reported this afternoon.

‘Xabi Alonso also features on the shortlist and is seen as someone who would command respect from the dressing room.

‘The club is prioritising a swift appointment to allow the next coach to shape preparations ahead of the new Premier League season.

‘Julian Nagelsmann remains a highly admired figure at Chelsea. The German tactician, who has previously turned down approaches over concerns regarding the club’s transfer policy and recruitment model, is seen as an ideal long-term fit by the hierarchy.’

With this in mind, a return for Conte looks highly unlikely at this stage. Indeed, one has to question whether he’d even be interested in the Chelsea job as things are.

He is under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2027, so he could be on the move then. For now, though, everything points to him staying with the Naples giants for the foreseeable future.

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