Next Mbappe club named after €220m Real Madrid, PSG transfer crumbles

Where Kylian Mbappe will play his football this season and the next has been revealed after PSG rejected a gargantuan €220m bid from Real Madrid, per a report.

The French hitman, 22, is already one of world football’s most lethal strikers. Mbappe has dominated French football since breaking onto the scene with Monaco in 2015, though widespread reports have indicated he sees his future elsewhere.

Real Madrid have always appeared to be the most likely next destination. And in the final year of his contract with no sign of penning fresh terms, Los Blancos were given all the encouragement they needed to pursue a deal.

To avoid having to battle with what will surely be a lengthy list of suitors over a pre-contract agreement, Madrid reportedly lodged a huge €160m bid last week that was swiftly rebuffed.

However, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has remarkably revealed they returned with an even bigger bid.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol said: “I’ve just got a message from somebody involved in the Kylian Mbappe deal. It’s a three-word message: “Deal off completely”. Kylian Mbappe will not be getting his dream move to Real Madrid.”

“I’ve just got off the phone to somebody in Paris who is working on a deal, and this is incredible. Real Madrid were willing to pay €220million today for Kylian Mbappe.

“PSG have stalled, haven’t got back to Real Madrid, who have walked away because it’s too late to do the deal.”

Rejecting a sum that high would appear counter-intuitive for a player who is destined to leave next summer. However, PSG’s financial might allows them to make decisions of those kind.

Furthermore, they may be under the impression they can convince Mbappe to stay over the next few months. The PA news agency declared PSG’s hierarchy to ‘believe it is very likely’ Mbappe will sign a new deal – at least to ensure the club do not lose him for nothing.

Regardless, Real’s interest in Mbappe will not end with today’s rejection. Solhekol declared that instead of acquiring him today, they will instead sign him on a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free agent move next year.

“I’ve been told Real Madrid will sign Mbappe on a pre-contract agreement in January for nothing,” added Solhekol. “PSG could have had more than €220m today but have not co-operated.”

Real beat Man Utd to French ace

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have announced the acquisition of a frequent Man Utd target who is one of world football’s most highly-rated teenagers.

Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, 18, is already a fully-fledged France international despite his tender age. Man Utd were touted along with PSG and Real Madrid as the likeliest suitors to nab the central midfielder.

However, Los Blancos announced on Tuesday that the race was now over. Camavinga has signed a six-year contract at the Bernabeu. Trusted source Fabrizio Romano claimed the deal is worth ‘€31m guaranteed plus add-ons [€40m total].’

A Real statement said: “Real Madrid and Stade Rennais have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga. He joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027.”

Camavinga was in the final year of his contract in Brittany. He leaves Rennes following three seasons in the first team, after establishing himself as one of French football’s finest talents.

READ MORE: Liverpool announce new deal after completing surprise late reversal