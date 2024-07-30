Who will be the next MLS record sale? Five candidates to topple Thiago Almada’s $30m record

Thiago Almada’s recent move from Atlanta United to Botafogo in Brazil could be seen as a sign that MLS is still playing catch-up to the more established football leagues around the world when it comes to attracting and retaining the best talent.

But the fact the Brazilian side paid an MLS record $30 million to land the Argentinian World Cup winner shows just how highly the best players in US soccer’s top flight are now regarded around the globe.

With that in mind, here are five stars currently shining in MLS who have the potential to break Almada’s record as the league’s biggest-ever sale.

Cucho Hernandez

All but the most ardent Watford observers can be forgiven for not remembering Cucho Hernandez’s time with the Hornets.

The Colombia international was on the books at Vicarage Road for five years prior to his MLS switch, but through a string of unfruitful loan moves and just a single season of Premier League action, he left little impression.

That has not been the case in US soccer’s top division, though. Ever since his club-record $10 million arrival at Columbus Crew midway through the 2022 season, Hernandez has marked himself out as one of the deadliest strikers in MLS.

The 25-year-old scored 24 goals in 36 games to fire to the Crew to the MLS Cup last term, picking up the MLS Cup MVP award for his efforts. And this season he already has 13 goals from just 18 appearances.

Hernandez’s recent hat-trick in a friendly against Aston Villa will have helped Premier League viewers regard him in a new light after his uneventful Watford spell. The four-cap Colombia star is unquestionably one of the most valuable players in MLS at present.

Riqui Puig

Former Barcelona academy standout Riqui Puig belongs to a very select group of players who swapped a European giant for an MLS side with their prime years still ahead of them.

The 24-year-old played 42 La Liga games for Barca before eschewing interest on the other side of the Atlantic in favour of a move to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2022.

And since arriving in MLS the former Spain under-21 playmaker has consistently been one of the best creative midfielders in the league, earning All-Star selections in each of his two full seasons to date.

Puig is only getting better, too. Already this season he has produced career-best returns for goals (eight) and assists (five).

Evander

The creative hub of Phil Neville’s Portland Timbers side, Evander has emerged as one of the most consistent and effective No.10s in MLS this season.

With 11 goals and 11 assists from 20 appearances thus far in 2024, the 26-year-old is a firm contender in the MVP race.

“The difference between good players and really good players is really good players make others around them look better and Evander does that,” Neville said of his star attacking midfielder. “I don’t see a better 10 in either conference at this moment in time than Evander. That’s how good I rate him — and there’s some good No. 10 in these conferences.”

Portland signed Evander from FC Midtjylland in Denmark in December 2022 and the playmaker enjoyed a solid first season in MLS, returning nine goals and four assists.

He has taken his game to a new level this term, though. If his current form holds firm, it’s surely only a matter of time before he earns a first senior Brazil cap and big-money interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Gabriel Pec

Another Brazilian star making waves in MLS this term is Los Angeles Galaxy’s Gabriel Pec.

The diminutive and versatile attacking midfielder only joined the Galaxy from Vasco da Gama earlier this year yet already the 23-year-old has displayed a skillset and level of performance that had earned him All-Star recognition and could soon catch the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Pec was slow to settle in LA initially, with just two goals and one assist from his first 10 outings. He has been nothing short of outstanding in recent months, however, taking his tallies for the season to 10 goals and nine assists.

“He’s playing with a ton of confidence,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said of Pec. “You can see he’s happy, he’s kind of settled into the team, he’s understanding the league, his English is actually becoming very good. I think he’s just understanding his environment a little bit better and the things that we’re asking from him.”

Andres Gomez

Real Salt Lake winger Andres Gomez has been one of the breakout stars of the 2024 MLS season, powering Pablo Mastroeni’s side into the upper echelons of the Western Conference standings with 13 goals and seven assists.

RSL signed the 21-year-old from Millonarios last year and he didn’t exactly hit the ground running in MLS, scoring just once in 32 appearances in his maiden season Stateside.

The two-cap Colombia international has found his groove this term, though, displaying creativity, eye-catching dribbling skills and unerring finishing when driving inside from the right flank. Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are all said to be keeping tabs on Gomez.

