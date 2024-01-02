Next Newcastle manager: Mourinho sensationally tipped to replace Howe amid England links

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been tipped to become the next Newcastle manager, with Eddie Howe currently under increasing pressure.

The Magpies have lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions and have crashed out of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

As a result, Newcastle now sit in a disappointing ninth place in the Premier League table – 11 points adrift of the top four as it stands.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Howe is currently in a ‘precarious position,’ with his team struggling for results despite the manager spending almost £400m on new players since he took charge.

Of course, there are mitigating circumstances for Newcastle’s struggles with their squad decimated by a string of injuries that would challenge the biggest and best squads in the game.

Sympathy only goes so far in football, however, and speculation is beginning to mount that Howe may soon be facing the sack if he fails to turn his side’s form around.

Mourinho linked with Newcastle, England jobs

Now, according to journalist Dean Jones, Mourinho’s admiration for Toon legend Sir Bobby Robson could entice the Roma boss to take the top job at Newcastle.

“The Bobby Robson attachment that Mourinho has] might just give him that little tug at the heartstrings and think the guy that was my mentor in the early years, this was his place.

“This was very special to him. What if I could take this all one step further and actually deliver that trophy that they’ve been after all these years? And then I could kind of dedicate it to him.

“There’s definitely reasons I could see Mourinho being interested in this if he was to leave Roma.”

Mourinho’s current contract with Roma is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been linked with a number of clubs recently.

Interestingly, the former Chelsea and Man Utd manager is also being considered by the FA to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Mourinho has won an incredible 26 major trophies during his managerial career – including three Premier League titles – so he could arguably be the perfect man to take Newcastle to the next level.

