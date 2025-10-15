Rangers are stepping up their hunt for a new manager

Rangers Football Club have made progress in their search for a new lead coach, with former Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat now emerging as the frontrunner following highly positive talks, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the 52-year-old Australian has impressed the Ibrox hierarchy with his attacking philosophy and proven track record, positioning him as the leading candidate to replace the sacked Russell Martin.

Muscat, who secured the A-League title with Melbourne Victory and the J1 League with Yokohama, has outlined a vision aligning with Rangers’ shift toward a modern lead coach model, emphasising dynamic football and squad development.

His recent discussions with the club’s American owners, Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe, have been described as “very constructive,” with a potential deal edging closer.

Rangers are keen to finalise the appointment within the next 48 hours ahead of their critical Premiership clash against Dundee United.

Former Gers midfielder Neil McCann is ready to take charge this weekend on an interim basis until Muscat’s potential arrival.

While Muscat has surged ahead, Danny Rohl remains firmly in contention. The 36-year-old German, previously at Sheffield Wednesday, has impressed with his high-energy approach and tactical acumen, but sources suggest Muscat’s experience in high-stakes environments may give him the edge.

Other candidates, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Rafael Wicky, have not advanced significantly, while Graham Potter and Gary O’Neil previously declined interest.

Rangers turn to Kevin Muscat after Steven Gerrard snub

Steven Gerrard, once the favourite, remains out of contention after withdrawing from talks earlier this week, with speculation pointing to a potential English club offer. Despite odds dropping on Gerrard today, he remains out of any contention for the job.

Rangers fans on X are abuzz, with many warming to Muscat’s pedigree, though some still champion Rohl’s youthful promise.

As the club sits eighth in the Premiership, 11 points off the pace, the board’s rigorous process nears its climax. Muscat’s potential appointment could herald a bold new chapter for Ibrox.

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Gerrard was in advanced talks to return to Ibrox, but the Liverpool legend ultimately decided the timing was not right, forcing the club to widen their search.

Sources confirmed to us on Tuesday that Muscat and Solskjaer have both been added to Rangers’ managerial shortlist. However, Solskjaer is understood to prefer other opportunities.

Rangers must get the appointment right after Martin’s damaging 17-game spell in charge saw them fall down to eighth in the table and also lose their opening two Europa League matches.

