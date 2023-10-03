Next Rangers manager: Lampard, Wilder, Jansen chances rated; why Potter is out the running

It’s been a terrible start to the season for Rangers, who are looking to make a new managerial appointment during the upcoming international break.

Rangers are on the lookout for their next manager after Michael Beale was sacked on Sunday. Following a poor start to the season – that sees them out of the Champions League and already trailing Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race – where will the Rangers board turn next?

TEAMtalk has taken a look at the runners and riders for the position and assesses who is most likely to be considered and who can be ruled out despite media speculation.

Kevin Muscat

The former Rangers defender is very keen to take up the role and has been recommended to the club by his representatives in a bid to get him first in line for the position.

He is someone the club are aware of and was looked at before the club hired Michael Beale. The Australian is absolutely in with a shout.

Verdict: Very Possible

Chris Wilder

The former Sheffield United boss has been put forward and is interested in becoming manager of Rangers. Sources say he would be keen to take the role and he believes he could turn Rangers around.

Wilder has also been to watch several Rangers games over the past year. He would tick the box for experience and would perhaps bring back some steel to the side.

Verdict: Very Possible

Frank Lampard

The Chelsea legend is available and open to new opportunities. Despite his unsuccessful spells as a manager at Everton, and more recently back at Chelsea, he is still keen to showcase his skills in the dugout.

Sources state that Rangers would be looking for a more experienced candidate and, despite being of similar ilk to Steven Gerrard in terms of managerial pedigree, Lampard is not likely to be first choice for the position once occupied by his England midfield partner.

Verdict: Possible

Kjetil Knutsen

The Bodo/Glimt manager is a fan favourite; most Gers supporters have been keen to see the Norwegian in a Rangers suit and tie for quite some time.

He has made it clear in recent interviews that he will not decide his future until the end of the season but, if the right offer arrives, we are told he could be tempted.

Verdict: Possible

Pascal Jansen

The AZ Alkmaar coach is no stranger to those at the top of Scottish football as he was on the radar of Celtic before they appointed Ange Postecoglou. He was keen on a job in Glasgow back then and remains keen on one now.

Sources say the 50-year-old would be interested in a conversation with Rangers while his wages are not out of reach for the Gers.

Verdict: Possible

Steven Davis

The Rangers legend is the new interim boss alongside former Gers midfielder Alex Rae. There is currently no expectation from sources that he will be the new boss after the international break. However he could make a case for himself with some good results.

Verdict: Unlikely

Graham Potter

The former Brighton and Chelsea coach has been linked with the job for several weeks, but he has made it known he is not interested in the post. Even in light of that, his wages would present a huge problem for Rangers, who would probably not be able to make it happen from a financial standpoint.

Verdict: Highly Unlikely

Francesco Farioli

The Italian was interviewed after the club fired Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and was extremely keen on the role at the time. However, he has since landed the Nice job, currently flying high in Ligue 1, and is out of reach for Rangers now.

Verdict: Highly Unlikely

Graeme Souness

A link for the fans and not a serious contender. Souness is a hero of the club and would certainly get the players back up to standard but not one for Rangers in 2023.

Verdict: Highly Unlikely