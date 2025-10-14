Rangers Football Club’s search for a new head coach has intensified, with former Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat and ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emerging as the latest names in contention – and with TEAMtalk able to reveal the positive talks held with one of these over Tuesday morning.

The Ibrox hierarchy, now favouring a modern head coach model over a traditional manager, is conducting thorough due diligence, though former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl remains the frontrunner. His attacking philosophy and familiarity with high-pressure environments make him an intriguing fit for Rangers’ vision of a progressive, dynamic setup.

However, Muscat, whose four league titles as a head coach include the A-League with Melbourne Victory and the J1 League with Yokohama, held positive talks with the club on Tuesday morning following his recent departure from Japan.

We have been told his name is very much in the frame and the former Gers full-back is close with Neil McCann, who would form part of his coaching set-up were he to get the nod.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was sounded out during recent discussions in London, with the Norwegian’s Premier League pedigree and knack for rebuilding squads catching the board’s attention. However, sources suggest Solskjaer’s interest is tempered, with his focus leaning toward other opportunities.

This pivot follows Steven Gerrard’s shock withdrawal from negotiations last week, despite advanced talks and his presence in Glasgow. Sources hint that an enticing offer from an English club may have swayed the Liverpool legend.

Rangers also faced setbacks with Graham Potter and Gary O’Neil declining interest, while conversations with Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna, and ex-Young Boys boss Rafael Wicky have not progressed significantly, according to sources.

Rohl, 36, continues to lead the race, impressing American owners Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe with his high-energy approach and Championship turnaround at Sheffield Wednesday.

DON’T MISS 👉 Tottenham burst into race for standout Belgium star as record-shattering Rangers sale tipped – sources

Rangers fans split on Danny Rohl appointment

With Rangers eighth in the Premiership, 11 points adrift, the board is under pressure to finalise their appointment within 48 hours before facing Dundee United. Fans on X are vocal, some rallying behind Rohl’s fresh perspective, others intrigued by Muscat’s edge. As the club balances ambition with process, Ibrox braces for a pivotal decision to reignite their season.

The new owners are said to be aware of the tough start to life they have made at the club and sources state that the pressure is huge on appointing the correct manager to lead the new era at Ibrox.

Russell Martin was appointed on a three-year contract in June, being identified as the ‘standout candidate’, but he was sacked just 17 games later.

A 1-1 draw at Falkirk proved to be the final straw, with supporters left furious by the team’s poor displays in both the league and in Europe.

Martin had to be given a police escort after the Falkirk clash as Rangers fans tried to stop the team bus from leaving.

Rangers chiefs got that move severely wrong and it is clear they need to get the next appointment spot on.

Rangers news: Gerrard truth emerges; exciting Nigerian target

Soon after it emerged that Gerrard would not be returning, Rangers were linked with former Premier League bosses Potter and O’Neil.

TEAMtalk has outlined why Gerrard decided not to come back to the club, despite his unprecedented success during his first spell.

Plus, we understand Rangers are interested in signing a talented Nigerian winger, though Tottenham Hotspur have already made an enquiry for him.