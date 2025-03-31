Fabrizio Romano has declared who will succeed Carlo Ancelotti as manager of Real Madrid, and the trusted reporter also offered a clue as to when the change will take place.

Ancelotti is in his second stint as Real Madrid manager and both have been wildly successful. The Champions League trophy has been lifted in each spell, with Los Blancos also securing a LaLiga and UCL double last term.

Real Madrid boast one of the most feared front threes in Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are only now hitting their prime in midfield, while the rejuvenation of their rearguard is expected to begin with the free agent acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As such, Real Madrid are setting themselves up for continued long-term success, though Ancelotti may not be around to revel in it.

The Italian’s existing deal is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season. Amid speculation he could be moved on one year early, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Liverpool legend, Jurgen Klopp, have been linked.

Indeed, TBR Football recently reported on Real’s interest in the German who could secure a shock reunion with Alexander-Arnold at the Bernabeu.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid’s mind is already made up and Klopp has been overlooked.

“The top target remains absolutely only Xabi Alonso,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “For Real Madrid it is going to be Xabi Alonso when they part ways with Ancelotti.

“We will see whether that’s going to be this summer, next year or whenever. Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen already know, they both know Alonso is the candidate for Real Madrid.

“So Leverkusen know Alonso is more than tempted by this opportunity, but it depends on Real Madrid, it’s in the hands of Real Madrid.

“When Real Madrid call for Alonso everything will be set [for him] to be the new Real Madrid coach. But everything has to be at the right moment.

“At the moment the call hasn’t arrived yet, and so that’s why Alonso goes in public and says ‘there’s nothing to say, there’s nothing to update.’

“That’s what he did over the weekend because at the moment there is no call and no formal proposal from Real Madrid.

“But at the end of the season we’ll see what happens with Ancelotti and in any case this summer or next summer, Real Madrid want Xabi Alonso.

“You remember I told you for a long time the options internally at Real Madrid for the full-back positions were number one, two, three… and also four and five – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Now I can tell you Alonso remains despite the public statements the top target for the Real Madrid job when they part ways with Ancelotti.”

Romano also hinted at Ancelotti’s potential next job if he were to depart the Bernabeu this summer, with the Brazilian Football Confederation hoping to appoint the Italian as Dorival Junior’s successor.

Dorival was axed in the wake of Brazil’s 4-1 humbling at the hands of bitter rivals Argentina last week.

