Journalist names ‘dream’ Real Madrid manager ‘target’ and claims second choice is Enzo Maresca

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the ‘dream’ Real Madrid managerial ‘target’, according to a respected journalist, who has also revealed that Los Blancos are considering Enzo Maresca, who left his role at Chelsea on New Year’s Day and is a target for Manchester United, too.

Real Madrid parted company with Xabi Alonso on Monday, less than 24 hours after Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. Alvaro Arbeloa has been promoted from Real Madrid Castilla to the first-team head coach’s role, but, crucially, Los Blancos have not announced how long he will stay in the position.

While Arbeloa is rated highly by Madrid, the 42-year-old is very inexperienced and has been working with youth players until now, and one suspects that results will dictate whether the Spaniard will be in charge of Los Blancos for the long term.

Madrid are used to appointing big-name managers to manage their superstars, and FootMercato journalist, Santi Aouna, has reported that former Liverpool boss Klopp is ‘the dream target’ for Los Blancos.

Aouna wrote on X at 9:05pm on January 12: “Jurgen Klopp is highly appreciated at Real Madrid. He is the DREAM TARGET of the Merengues.

“Enzo Maresca is highly appreciated internally.”

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri noted on X: “Jurgen Klopp is a solution being seriously considered by Real Madrid.

“The Merengues are aware that Klopp could be interested, as he misses coaching.

“No concrete steps have been taken yet, but the general idea revolves around preparing for the 2026/27 season..”

Klopp is without a managerial role at the moment, having stepped down as the Liverpool boss at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The German has been working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH since January 2025.

Oliver Mintzlaff, who is the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH, recently dismissed reports that Klopp could leave his role.

Enzo Maresca and Zinedine Zidane also on Real Madrid’s radar

According to Aouna in FootMercato, Klopp is one of “two big names” being “considered” by Madrid.

The second-choice managerial target for the Spanish and European giants is former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Maresca parted company with Chelsea on New Year’s Day after falling out with the London club’s owners.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Manchester United have Maresca on their managerial wishlist.

While Michael Carrick is set to become the new Man Utd interim manager for the rest of the season, Maresca is among the candidates to take over full time in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have already made contact with Maresca’s camp, led by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

We also understand that Maresca is interested in taking over as the Man Utd manager.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, too, has reported Madrid’s desire for Klopp, adding that Los Blancos also have club legend Zinedine Zidane in their thinking as well.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have not pre-agreed anything with any coach for the summer.

“There are some managers appreciated by Florentino Perez.

“Zinedine Zidane will always be in his heart, but Zinedine Zidane already has a verbal agreement with the French national team.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen in the summer if he’s going to respect that agreement after the World Cup or maybe if Real Madrid calls arrive.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“And then, many questions of managers, but I can guarantee that nothing is agreed at this stage.

“Also, Jurgen Klopp, I can tell you guys, Jurgen Klopp, nothing is decided, nothing is agreed.

“For sure, he is a manager super-appreciated internally by people at Real Madrid, like Florentino Perez.

“But still nothing pre-agreed. This is why they prepared everything with Arbeloa; we will see what’s going to happen next in the future.

“But now it is Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid. It’s over for Xabi Alonso.”

