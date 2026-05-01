Jose Mourinho or Jurgen Klopp? Real Madrid’s next manager named in Spanish media – ‘The best option’

Spanish journalist Miguel ‘Latigo’ Serrano has reported that Jose Mourinho is more likely than Jurgen Klopp to become the next Real Madrid manager and has also outlined how Los Blancos president Florentino Perez could revolutionise the current squad.

On April 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Real Madrid are interested in appointing Jose Mourinho as their manager.

While there is interest in former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Madrid president Perez is looking at bringing Mourinho back to Estadio Bernabeu.

Mourinho was the Real Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013 and won three major trophies with the Spanish and European giants, including La Liga in 2012.

Sources have told us that Mourinho himself is willing to leave his current role as the Benfica manager and move to Madrid at the end of the season.

Spanish journalist Miguel ‘Latigo’ Serrano believes that all indications at the moment are that Mourinho will replace Alvaro Arbeloa as the Madrid manager at the end of the season, and his colleague, Nacho Pena, agrees.

Serrano said on ‘Despierta San Francisco’ on Radio Marca: “I think Real Madrid’s coach is going to be Jose Mourinho because every day that goes by without Klopp giving an answer, it is understood that he is not going to want to, and the next one on the ladder who generates some excitement is Mourinho.”

Pena noted: “They are the ones with the most options, they create excitement, both have a bit of a mean streak… Madrid has a couple of men sounding out the German, but so far, he has not responded.

“If Klopp said yes, Real Madrid would dive in headfirst, but honestly, I think Mourinho is the best option.

“Now it’s time for periods of the whip.”

Despite rumours, Mourinho has publicly said that no one from Madrid has made contact with him.

Marca quotes the Portuguese boss as saying on Friday: “No, no one from Real Madrid spoke with me, I can guarantee that.

“I have already spent too many years in football, just as you have in journalism, and we are already used to these things, but there is nothing from Real Madrid.”

When asked about a possible summer departure, Mourinho said: “Nothing. I can’t say anything else.

“I already told your colleague that, regarding Real Madrid, nothing, and regarding Benfica, you already know the situation.

“I have one year left on my contract with Benfica, and that’s all.”

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Real Madrid urged to make Galactico signing

Madrid are staring at a second successive season without a major trophy, and Serrano believes that it’s time to make important changes to the squad.

Serrano said regarding player sales this summer: “I would start with Vinicius and Fede Valverde and rebuild with many millions of euros, but that is not going to happen.

“What the club wants is to move on 8 footballers, two whose contracts are ending such as Alaba and Carvajal and also Asencio, Fran García, Gonzalo, Ceballos, Camavinga and Mastantuono, who will go out on loan.”

Pena said: “I would like to see a Galactico signing and for it to be in midfield because I think it is necessary.

“A creative midfielder with immediate impact is needed, such as Enzo Fernandez, McAllister or even Rodri.

“If the club has to dig deep in any position, it should be that one.”

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