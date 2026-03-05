Pressure at Real Madrid continues to mount on Alvaro Arbeloa, with the latest reports suggesting they are finally ready to give the top job to a manager who came close to taking over in 2019 and 2021, while TEAMtalk sources have provided the very latest on Jurgen Klopp’s chances of becoming next Los Blancos boss.

The Real hierarchy reportedly have increasing doubts about Arbeloa’s ability to lead the team permanently, after four defeats in 13 matches, the same number as his predecessor Xabi Alonso suffered.

While there was initially some confusion over whether Arbeloa was just in caretaker charge or handed the permanent reins, the Spaniard does indeed have a contract that runs beyond the summer at Real Madrid, as per Marca.

However, his future is currently hanging by a thread, as the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Unai Emery, amongst others, continue to be linked with the role.

Indeed, the chances of Liverpool legend Klopp moving to the Bernabeu, or even elsewhere (more on that later) appear to have increased following reports he is set to leave his role with the Red Bull Group.

But now a fresh report Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Marca, states that Real Madrid have had contact with Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The report claims that the Spanish giants have asked the Italian about the possibility of taking over this summer, with his current deal at the San Siro running until 2027, although he does have a release clause.

If Allegri does eventually end up as Real’s head coach, it will be third time lucky, in terms of the Spanish side trying to recruit the now 58-year-old, after they failed to do so in 2019 and then again in 2021.

Indeed, Allegri was one of the options that president Florentino Perez considered to replace Zinedine Zidane five years ago, but after Allegri rejected the offer to stay at Juventus and Los Blancos turned to Carlo Ancelotti instead.

Allegri, who has won Serie A six times, is leading a Milan side currently trying to chase down Inter in the Serie A title race – although a 10-point lead at this stage of the season looks an insurmountable challenge.

The biggest challenge to Allegri getting the job, however, will almost certainly come from Klopp as Real prepare for another summer of change come the end of the season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Klopp stance on Liverpool return lifts Real hopes

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources can exclusively reveal why the prospects of an emotional return to Liverpool for Klopp can now be categorically ruled out, as the pressure mounts on current Anfield chief Arne Slot after the shambolic defeat to basement side Wolves on Tuesday night.

The German departed Anfield in May 2024, overseeing eight major honours during his memorable time in charge, including the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League crown.

And, while his replacement, Slot, delivered another league title in his first campaign in charge, the current campaign has not gone anywhere near as well, with the Reds currently sitting sixth in the table and battling to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, insists Liverpool’s overlords, FSG, still want and hope the Dutchman can succeed and have no immediate plans to pull the trigger in the wake of the shock loss at Molineux.

That said, Bailey revealed that while Slot remains under pressure, the chances of an emotional return to Anfield for Klopp can be emphatically dismissed.

“In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back,” Bailey exclusively told us. “He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, don’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.”

That stance leaves the door wide open for Real to secure the German, if they opt to go down that route rather than pursuing Milan chief Allegri.

One thing is for sure, Allegri’s time in the top job at the Bernabeu is starting to look numbered.

More Real Madrid news: Trio of Tottenham stars targeted; Liverpool signing hope

Real Madrid are eyeing a remarkable triple swoop if Tottenham Hotspur are relegated from the Premier League, with a report suggesting they could sign Micky van de Ven and two of his elite team-mates.

Elsewhere, a former Premier League CEO claims there is a strong chance that an elite Liverpool star ends up at the Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has dropped a tantalising update on Real Madrid raiding Manchester City for a genuine superstar on the back of jaw-dropping reports out of Spain.