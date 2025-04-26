Xabi Alonso has reacted to speculation that he could leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and take over as the new Real Madrid manager and amid increasing speculation that Carlo Ancelotti is on borrowed time at the Bernabeu.

Current Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is under pressure as Los Blancos have endured a tough season which came to a head in their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal. The expectations at Madrid are incredibly high – club president Florentino Perez wants them to win the Champions League pretty much every year – but they were outplayed and outfought by the Gunners across two legs.

Madrid could still end the season with success, as they will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) final on Saturday night, while they are also four points behind the Blaugrana in LaLiga with five games remaining.

But Madrid are underdogs in both competitions as Barca have been in brilliant form this season. Indeed, they thrashed Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) in January.

Recent reports have suggested Ancelotti could leave Madrid after the Copa del Rey final and before the league campaign even finishes.

Perez has identified Alonso as his No 1 target to replace the legendary Italian.

Ahead of Leverkusen’s league clash with Augsburg on Saturday afternoon, Alonso was asked about Madrid’s interest.

He tried to play down the links by saying (via Buli News): “I always say that the communication with Simon [Rolfes, Leverkusen sporting director] and Fernando [Carro, Leverkusen CEO] is very clear. And, when there is something to decide, we will be very direct.

“The trust between us has always been very important, and it stays that way.

“There is no pressure on the timing of the decision. The situation is clear. There’s a moment for everything. So we need to wait a bit.”

Xabi Alonso appears destined for Real Madrid

Perez believes Alonso is the perfect coach to help Madrid reach their full potential with the plethora of world-class stars at their disposal.

Alonso knows exactly what it is like to play for the Spanish giants, having helped them win the Champions League, LaLiga title and two Copa del Reys during a five-year spell at the Bernabeu as a player.

The former midfielder spent a year working at Madrid as an academy coach before moving to Real Sociedad’s B team and then Leverkusen’s first team in October 2022.

While Leverkusen have not had the best of seasons, Alonso’s stock remains incredibly high after all he has done for the club.

Last term, he led them to their first ever Bundesliga title, as well as the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and a Europa League final.

Madrid have been linked with an audacious move for Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp, but it seems Alonso is more likely to take charge after Ancelotti.

The ex-Spain international had the opportunity to leave Germany last summer, as Liverpool targeted him as a replacement for Klopp.

But Alonso communicated his decision to stay with Leverkusen in March last year.

The 43-year-old is keeping his cards close to his chest this time around though, suggesting he will indeed make the switch to Madrid.

Alonso is understood to have a gentleman’s agreement with Leverkusen which will allow him to join one of his former clubs – Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Real Sociedad – if they begin talks.

How much Madrid may have to pay for the manager’s signature is unclear at this stage, however.

