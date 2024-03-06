The prospects of Liverpool appointing Ruben Amorim as a successor to Jurgen Klopp have suffered a surprise setback – after it was claimed the Sporting Libson coach would more likely be tempted to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton instead.

The Merseysiders are entering the final three months of the Klopp era at Anfield as they prepare to bid an emotional farewell to one of the greatest managers in their illustrious history. Having won seven major honours during his time at Liverpool, the Reds hope his final season at the helm could prove his best one yet.

Indeed, with the Carabao Cup already in the bag this season, Liverpool have the chance to add three more major trophies to their cabinet, having won through to the FA Cup quarter-finals and also preparing for a round of 16 Europa League tie against Sparta Prague. They are also sat top of the Premier League – a point clear of three-time reigning champions Manchester City – and looking to move four clear of them at Anfield on Sunday when the two sides clash in a huge clash.

However the rest of the season plays out, Klopp will depart Anfield as a bona fide modern day icon of the club and will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Quite who replaces him though remains up for debate with FSG appointing Theo Epstein – a man touted as the world’s greatest leader – to head up that hunt.

Candidates to step into his shoes are not in short supply, however, with Xabi Alonso seemingly the name right at the top of their wishlist.

Ruben Amorim tipped to reject Liverpool for Prem rivals

The 42-year-old does tick a lot of boxes for the Reds, though is also being courted by Bayern Munich.

Perhaps more worryingly, TEAMtalk sources revealed last month that Alonso could reject the Reds for multiple reasons, not least over fears of just how huge a job it would be in stepping into Klopp’s shoes.

As a result, a growing school of thought has suggested FSG could turn instead to Amorim, despite the Sporting Lisbon boss having a significant exit clause in his deal.

Per reports, Liverpool – or any European suitor – looking to appoint the 39-year-old will need to pay the Portuguese side a whopping €30m (£25.7m) to lure him away from the Portuguese capital. The figure rises to €40m (£34.2m) for any Primeira Liga club bold enough to make an approach for his services.

However, reports in Portugal claim another Premier League side in Brighton have also shortlisted Amorim as a possible successor for Robeto De Zerbi should the Italian depart this summer.

De Zerbi has impressed since succeeding Graham Potter at the Amex with his stock so high that he has been touted as a possible managerial option for Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona, with at least two of that trio in the running to appoint a new boss this summer.

Should he leave the south coast, Brighton are protected by their own rather large exit clause. And it’s reported they could use that windfall to fund a move for Amorim as his successor.

Brighton a tempting job for Sporting coach

With Amorim reportedly keen to try his luck in the Premier League next, the Seagulls have been described as the perfect first step by one observer, with it also claimed the Liverpool job might be too big and too soon for the 39-year-old.

While he does have 230 games as a coach under his belt, respected Portuguese pundit Sofia Oliveira, who works for CNN, has claimed Amorim is more likely to be lured to Brighton.

Asked about Liverpool, Oliveira told Mais Futebol: “I have doubts… even if I believe he can get there or reach that level, I have doubts.

“I think Brighton, for example, would be a much more stable door, which would provide more stability.

“Now, it’s also true that football doesn’t wait, and you realise that there are also some players who sometimes jump to a level that, perhaps, we don’t immediately recognise their talent for, and then they manage to develop and settle at that level. So it’s all too much… luck is also needed.

“One thing’s for sure: I think he’s still a coach with a high level of progression. I wouldn’t go so far as to say ‘this is the right manager for Liverpool’. I’m not sure.”

Despite her words of warning, reports in Portugal claim Amorim will soon be interviewed by Liverpool about the job, putting them in pole position for his possible appointment.

His reputation is certainly well deserved. Having led Sporting to the 2021 Primeira Liga title, Amorim currently boasts a 70.3 win percentage record at the Portuguese giants, winning 142 of 202 matches in charge.