Tottenham could be about to offload another fringe member of Ange Postecoglou’s squad after the player was left out of the squad for the pre-season friendly defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Two goals from Dejan Kulusevski were not enough for Spurs as the German giants lifted the Visit Malta Cup in north London courtesy of some familiar errors at the back from Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Two set-piece goals and another defensive mistake in possession gifted Bayern a 3-2 triumph as second-half substitute Harry Kane was given a standing ovation on his return to the club.

Summer signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall both featured in the second half for Tottenham, while new record addition Dominic Solanke was also in attendance.

Postecoglou has already hinted that he expects more players through the door, although it’s expected that exits will be the focus of attention over the next few days.

Emerson Royal is close to his move to AC Milan but talk of Giovani Lo Celso‘s future at the club has ramped up after the Argentine was left out of the squad for the Bayern clash.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Aston Villa remain interested in signing the midfielder, while his former club Real Betis are also in the mix.

It’s reported that Tottenham are actively working on the 28-year-old’s exit given that he only has a year remaining on his current contract.

Lo Celso joined Spurs permanently from Betis back in 2020 and a move back to Spain could benefit his career, while the midfielder played some of his best football at Villarreal under Unai Emery, who is now in charge at Villa.

Tottenham still keen on Lo Celso, Ramsey swap

Emery is known to be keen on reuniting with Lo Celso, with Tottenham trying to lure Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey to north London as part of the transfer.

Spurs would be expected to pay Villa £20m plus Lo Celso if they can strike a deal, with Ramsey currently valued at around the £45m mark.

The 23-year-old Villa star is the type of box-to-box midfielder Postecoglou wants to get on board this summer to provide more competition for Rodrigo Bentancur.

As for Lo Celso, the Argentina international has never really been able to cement a place in the Tottenham starting XI under successive managers and has been loaned out twice.

Postecoglou did give the midfielder plenty of opportunities to show his worth last season, with Lo Celso featuring 24 times in all competitions, but he failed to take them.

At this stage, it now appears that a move is best for all parties as the Spurs boss looks to build a younger, more vibrant squad capable of playing the brand of football Postecoglou wants in north London.

Lo Celso has made a total of 108 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 11 goals in that time.