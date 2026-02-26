Ex-Arsenal star open to shock Tottenham manager move as Man City keep tabs

Cesc Fabregas is fast emerging as one of Europe’s most highly-regarded young managers, and we understand his name is now being discussed at the very top of the Premier League.

Currently in charge of Serie A’s surprise package Como, Fabregas has overseen a remarkable campaign since taking full charge in 2024. The club, once considered minnows, now sit sixth in the table and are mounting a genuine push for Champions League qualification – a feat that would have seemed unthinkable just a year ago.

The legendary former Spanish international has played a pivotal role in attracting big names to Como and blending them with youthful talent.

Real Madrid prospects Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon have flourished under his guidance, with both players now tipped for a return to the Santiago Bernabeu next season thanks to their development under Fabregas.

We can reveal that Fabregas’ name has surfaced among a number of Premier League sides as they consider their managerial options.

Tottenham Hotspur are one such club, still weighing up candidates for their next permanent manager. While Fabregas’s strong London connections – thanks to his playing days at Arsenal and Chelsea – are well known, sources indicate this would not be a barrier should Spurs decide to make a move.

The interest doesn’t stop there. Fabregas is also on Manchester City’s radar as the club conducts due diligence on potential successors to Pep Guardiola. We also understand that Chelsea considered Fabregas as a candidate before ultimately agreeing terms with Liam Rosenior.

With his tactical acumen, charisma, and proven ability to nurture young talent, Fabregas is now seen as one of the most exciting managerial prospects in Europe.

As the season progresses and managerial vacancies arise, expect his name to feature prominently in conversations at the highest level of English football.

Andoni Iraola has been linked with both the Spurs and Manchester United jobs, but we revealed on Tuesday that he is expected to snub such interest by penning a new contract with Bournemouth.

