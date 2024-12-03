Next Ten Hag job emerges as top Bundesliga outfit considers change to save their season

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly being considered by RB Leipzig if they choose to dismiss current manager Marco Rose amid a woeful run of form.

Leipzig’ have lost five and drawn one of their last six matches in all competitions, with their latest defeat a 5-1 home humbling at the hands of Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Rose’s side currently sit fourth in the German top flight, which is by no means a disastrous position to be in, but the sheer nature of their collapse means he faces a real battle to save his job.

And now Sky Germany states that Ten Hag is a name on Leipzig’s radar if they do wield the axe and name a new man at the helm.

The 54-year-old was sacked as United boss back in October and replaced by Ruben Amorim after a woeful start to the new season, coupled with poor showings in the Premier League and Champions League last term.

However, Ten Hag remains well respected within the game and Sky Germany reports that he will be in the mix for the Leipzig post if it becomes available.

Another name being floated around is Roger Schmidt, who left his role at Benfica at the end of August, although there are major doubts as to whether the German will take on a new job mid-season.

Whoever takes up the role, if Rose leaves, will be working alongside legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who takes up his new post as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer from January 1.

Latest Bundesliga news: Man Utd make contact with Bayern star / No Arsenal move for Sane

Manchester United have checked in on Alphonso Davies to gauge his interest in joining the club, as Ruben Amorim has said he wants him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Davies has been frequently linked with United of late, given his contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season. That status has made him one of the most sought after left-backs in the world.

TEAMtalk has been aware for some time that the Red Devils would like to land Davies if possible.

Now, sources state they have taken the next step, checking in with the Canadian defender himself to gauge his interest in joining the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been handed good news in the chase to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, with a journalist shutting down claims that Mikel Arteta will mastermind his capture for Arsenal.

Arteta knows Sane after coaching the winger during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City. The pair worked together from August 2016 until Arteta left City to become Arsenal boss in December 2019.

It has been suggested that Arteta could convince Sane to reject Man Utd and join Arsenal on a free transfer when his Bayern contract expires in June, with both clubs vying for the forward.

But German journalist Christian Falk has revealed Arteta and Sane are ‘not so close’ as has been reported, which means United still have a good chance of landing the 28-year-old.

Which signing of the Ten Hag era at Man Utd was the best?