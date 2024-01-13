Next Tottenham signing takes shape, with Man City to demand ‘£6m fee’ for player Guardiola won’t start

Tottenham will reportedly have to pay Manchester City a fee between £5m to £6m to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The England international is expected to leave the Etihad on a temporary deal this month as he eyes more playing time in the run-up to the Euros.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham, Newcastle and Serie A giants Juventus are all interested in signing Phillips but fresh reports suggest Spurs are leading the race.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to acquire a new midfielder as he looks to bring in cover for Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are currently away on international duty.

Spurs are currently working on a deal for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher but as yet it is unclear whether Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sanction his exit, given his importance to the Blues.

Phillips could be a solid second-choice option who would relish the opportunity to play in a team competing at the top of the Premier League.

Man City demands for Phillips loan revealed

According to Football Insider, Tottenham will need to pay Man City a loan fee between £5m and £6m to sign Phillips on a temporary deal this month.

They will demand more money from Tottenham and Newcastle than they would Juventus as the duo are considered to be direct rivals.

As mentioned, the midfielder has struggled to settle into life with the Cityzens since making the £45m move from Leeds United in 2022.

He is yet to make a start in the Premier League this season and has played just 89 minutes in the competition, with the likes of Rodri, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic preferred by Pep Guardiola.

The Man City manager even apologised for Phillip’s lack of action in a press conference in early December but has yet to give him any more opportunities in the starting XI.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly a top player on his day, however, so a loan to Tottenham could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to match the loan fee demanded by Man City for Phillips in the next couple of weeks.

