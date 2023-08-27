Next Tottenham target decided with bid being prepared for dazzling forward in dramatic late raid on Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur will make a bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson before the transfer window closes, according to multiple sources.

Outlets such as the Daily Telegraph, Sky Sports News and the Evening Standard are all carrying reports on Sunday that Tottenham will make a move for Johnson in the final few days of the summer market.

Nottingham Forest have been holding out for a fee in the region of £50m if they are to let Johnson go this summer, which would make him their most expensive export. He has attracted many admirers, but none of them have been willing to meet that price yet.

Most of the current reports suggest Tottenham aren’t either, but could reach a compromise by offering £40m plus either bonuses in instalments or part-exchange players such as Davinson Sanchez and Bryan Gil, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if that will tempt Forest, who otherwise have Johnson under contract at the City Ground until 2026. But Tottenham are getting serious about signing the Wales international.

Their attack is evolving after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Rather than replace him with a like-for-like centre-forward, they have identified different kinds of attacking profiles.

Tottenham to treat Johnson as a winger

Sky‘s version of events suggests Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou would primarily use Johnson – or any other new signing if they can’t get their hands on him – as a right winger, but someone who could display versatility across the frontline.

If Spurs can convince Forest to give them Johnson, he would become their latest attack-minded addition after the arrivals of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Alejo Veliz this summer.

Other areas Tottenham may yet look to strengthen also include centre-back and midfield, depending on what happens to some of the players linked with leaving the club, according to Sky.

But the general consensus is clear: Johnson is the next target on Tottenham’s radar to expect concrete movement for.

Still only 22 years old, he would be an investment for the long term. He showed great promise during his debut Premier League season with Forest, for whom his overall record is 29 goals from 108 games.

His full list of suitors from this summer includes not only Tottenham, but also Chelsea, Brentford, Aston Villa and West Ham, as the Telegraph has summarised.

Brentford have been the most concrete bidders for the former Lincoln City loanee, but his destination could be elsewhere in London if Tottenham get their way.