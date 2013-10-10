Next two games crucial for Flicker

As we enter the next (annoying) international break we still find ourselves rooted to the bottom of the Championship table starting to fall adrift and I must say I feel that Flicker has got two games to save his job.

Everyone knows we have claimed just one point since the last time we had a week off, however in the general outlook of things we have played Watford, Reading, QPR and Leicester, all teams who have been tipped for a top-six finish.

Despite this I think the manager’s job is on the line and believe that our next two matches are crucial to his future at Oakwell. We have two home games against opposition in which we should expect results, first up are Middlesbrough, who have been somewhat inconsistent of late and are certainly beatable on home soil. Then we have the little matter of our fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday, a game which many fans will look upon as unforgivable if we suffer defeat.

Since bringing Ramage and Butland to the club we have looked more solid defensively, however the aforementioned has joined the injury list and left us short at the back again. On top of this we are still struggling for goals and it is hard to see where our next win will come from in my view.

The home game against Reading – in which we claimed that draw – many thought we deserved to win, myself included. It was a much better performance with a conventional 4-4-2 formation but again we just seem to lack that ruthlessness needed to get us out of trouble. By all accounts we also conducted ourselves well at Loftus Road against a team who have now kept eight clean sheets in a row in the league, but as is always the case we eventually got breached and had nothing in the locker for a comeback.

On a positive note Paddy McCourt has brought something different to the squad and he always looks to create opportunities, Marcus Pederson is back and will no doubt provide some extra attacking prowess to our play and we seem to have the battle back in our game.

If we perform like we have over the last couple of games I hold high hopes for the rest of October, unfortunately if we do not get at least three points in our next two home matches then by the time we play Ipswich live on Sky sports on Friday November 1st, I feel like Flicker’s time will have run out and a change in management imminent.

