Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Neymar will be out for up to 10 weeks with a foot injury, ruling him out of both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester United.

The 26-year-old Brazilian, the world’s most expensive player, suffered the injury against Strasbourg in the French League Cup last week – and Thomas Tuchel was quick to speak of his fears about a lengthy absence for the superstar.

PSG travel to Old Trafford on February 12, with the return leg in France on March 6.

A statement on the PSG website said: “On Tuesday evening Paris Saint-Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr’s right foot, sustained against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round-of-16 match on January 23.

“After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal.

“Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result Neymar Jr is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks.

“Paris St Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.”

