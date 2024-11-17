Neymar reportedly already ‘has an agreement’ to leave Al-Hilal for Santos, where he started his career, and the termination of his enormous Saudi contract is ‘being worked on’.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for the past two seasons. Injuries have stopped him reaching the field often for Al-Hilal, though, who he’s only played for seven times since the beginning of 2023/24.

But he has been linked with moves away from his current club of late.

A return home to Santos, where he started his footballing career – playing 225 games before heading to Barcelona – has been mooted of late, and as per fresh reports, he already ‘has an agreement’ to return there.

That’s according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, who states the termination of Neymar’s contract at Al-Hilal ‘is being worked on’.

He is currently under contract until the end of the season, with an option to extend it for another year.

It is believed the confirmation of the termination could soon be announced, with Santos having confirmed their spot back in Brazil’s Serie A.

Huge Ronaldo move could follow

If Neymar is to leave Al-Hilal, a huge move for Cristiano Ronaldo could be teed up.

It was reported when talk of a Santos return came onto the radar for Neymar of late that Al-Hilal were hoping raid Al-Nassr for Ronaldo as his replacement.

It has also been claimed that Neymar is considering playing with former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi again.

If talk of an agreement with Santos is true, that will not be happening.

Saudi Pro League round-up: No sack for Gerrard

TEAMtalk is aware that Steven Gerrard is unlikely to be sacked as manager of Al-Ettifaq, as he acts as an ambassador for the Saudi Pro League.

However, if he were to be offered a route back to the United Kingdom, he would consider it.

TEAMtalk is also aware of interest from Al-Nassr in Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

His team-mate, Ederson, remains a target for the Saudi Pro League, with City looking at potential goalkeeper reinforcements.

Neymar’s Santos record

It would take a lot for most players to rip up a contract in which they earn a reported £83million a year.

However, there is a connection for Neymar at Santos that he seemingly wants to restore.

In 225 games over the course of five seasons, the Brazilian netted 136 goals and 64 assists.

He won the Copa Libertadores in 2011/12 and the Recopa Sudamericana the following season. He also won the Puskas award and was named the Brazilian footballer of the year, both in 2011 while playing for Santos.

After an illustrious career, it seems fitting for the 32-year-old to return to the side who turned him into a global superstar.