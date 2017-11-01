Neymar already in secret talks over Real Madrid move

Neymar has been brokering a move to Real Madrid since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer, a report claims.

The Brazil star shocked the football world when he quit Barcelona for PSG in the summer after the Ligue 1 side activated his £200million buyout clause.

Reports have already surfaced since suggesting that the former Santos man already regrets leaving Barca having struggled to settle in France.

He is reportedly finding life difficult under coach Unai Emery, and having already had a row with Edison Cavani, Neymar may be set to cut his time in Paris short.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon are claiming that Neymar has been secretly negotiating a move to Real Madrid ever since he left Barcelona.

He has allegedly been made aware that Barcelona would not be interested in resigning him, and the 25-year-old has no intention of returning to Catalonia – because he wants to play for Real Madrid instead.

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid’s president, has apparently already begun discussions with Neymar’s father as he eyes a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.