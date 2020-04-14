Neymar and his return to Barcelona

Brazilian football superstar Neymar and former fan favourite at Camp Nou has been wanting to exit out of the backdoor of Paris Saint Germaine for a while – with a return asking price of 136 million the deal could be made this summer.

Neymar decided to leave the Spanish giants in 2017 when the French Ligue 1 front runners PSG made a 199 million bid which triggered a release clause in his contract.

Despite joining PSG, Neymar made is abundantly clear in the summer of 2019 that he wanted to make a return to Spain, and play for his old club once again; unfortunately, the clubs didn’t settle fees.

His time at PSG hasn’t been worth the money they paid, with injuries keeping him side-lined and the high salary that they contractually have to pay Neymar, It’s obvious that the feelings are now mutual between the player and club both wanting to move on.

We may not be able to watch the Champions League, but we can daydream the return of Neymar to Spanish soil.

The French side is willing to accept a fraction of his original price and will accept bids around 136 million pounds. Yes, of course, other clubs are interested, but as of now the only club Neymar has sights on are his former side, Barca.

Top story: @michaelbosque2: ‘This is the happiest I’ve been since sports were canceled due to the #CoronaCrisis. Neymar has rejected PSG’s new contract today and wants to return to Barcelona. Barca tried to bring him ba… pic.twitter.com/oiBzmWQEbv, see more https://t.co/h1Myd6oNSh — nasrshalash (@nasrshalash1) March 24, 2020

For Barcelona to be able to afford the asking price, they’d need to make some cutbacks in their current squad. The likes of Phillippe Coutinho, Ousman Dembele and Samuel Umtiti would have to go to raise the funds with such steep figures asked for Neymar.

The Brazilian boss recently shed some light on Neymar and his time at Barcelona;

“The best Neymar was seen in Barcelona because he started from the left and went towards the centre. His game has changed a lot, as Tuchel plays 4-4-2 and Ney’s position is more focused,” he told ‘France Football’.

“Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo excluded, I haven’t seen another player today who has reached the exceptional level of Neymar when he has been at his peak mentally and physically. Not Hazard, not Griezmann, not Pogba,” He added.

Neymar has netted 18 goals and 9 assists across 22 matches played at Paris this year, and this is an underachieving version. Either way, Barcelona are hot on the tails of their former star.

PSG sporting director Leonardo hasn’t been shy with the possible transfer and is prepared to let him go this summer, so long as the asking price is reached. The French side wants to get back as much money as they can.

Real Madrid are also interested in Neymar but has their eyes on Mbappe too. Zinedine Zidane has become obsessed with the idea of signing him, but PSG have let it know, they will not let him leave this summer.

Overnight News

Yesterday, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu said of their interest in Neymar: “Barça will be in the market willing to carry out the operations it deems appropriate.

“Of course we will have the capacity to do such moves.”

In light of his statement, It’s been rumoured that PSG and Barcelona may have drawn up a swap deal involving Neymar, in exchange for Antoine Griezmann. The clubs agreed that Neymar is worth 180 million and Griezmann 100 million, which would leave an 80 million gap. They will proceed to negotiate a final fee, as Barca will be reluctant to pay the full 80 million when the original asking price from PSG was 136 million.

We can continue to speculate on signings, but how much do they matter if football is suspended. As the coronavirus pandemic becomes a worldwide priority, it’s hard to envision the game of football continuing anytime soon, and when it does, it may never be the same again.