Neymar: Barcelona president Bartomeu is a joke

Neymar has blasted Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu on social media, branding him “a joke”.

The Brazil star shocked the football world when he completed a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barca this summer.

The Catalan club were left furious by Neymar’s decision, even refusing to pay the loyalty bonus included in his deal.

Bartomeu stated that Barcelona ‘made a mistake’ of trusting Neymar and his father. Brazilian TV channel Esporte Interativo posted the quote on its Instagram account and Neymar responded promptly, stating: “This president is a joke.”

Earlier this week, Bartomeu said: “He did not act with the right decorum. I do not know [why he left]. You should ask him. He did not tell us.

“For money? To lead a sporting project? Here, he was at the best club in the world surrounded by many of the best players in the world and without a doubt, that is Messi.

“But I do not know why he did not explain it to us. He paid the clause and left.”