Neymar believes United are ready to active £200m clause – report

Barcelona star Neymar believes Manchester United are ready to trigger his £200million release clause, according to reports.

United have been heavily linked a move for the Brazillian and Spanish media have previously suggested they would be willing to pay his release clause to bring him to the Premier League.

And the Daily Record claim that Neymar has told his close friends that both Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired whether he would push for a move away from Barcelona.

The Red Devils have reportedly been persistent in their pursuit for the 25-year-old and are willing to offer the player’s salary demands and buy out his Camp Nou contract if needs be.

The report suggests that Neymar would be open to a move to England to escape a situation where both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are valued as more important.

And after Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a double cruciate ligament rupture, Jose Mourinho’s summer recruitment plans have been rewritten and there is now a greater focus on possible forwards.

United were set to let Wayne Rooney leave the club this summer and the reported move for either Neymar and Antoine Griezmann was seen as a direct replacement to the outgoing Englishman.

The Portuguese boss had planned on using Ibra as the focal point of his attack, however, with his injury ruling the Sweden international for an expected nine months, a second forward is set to be targeted.

Mourinho has a track record of putting a physically strong striker upfront who is capable of holding the ball up, creating chances and scoring. During his two spells at Chelsea, he had Didier Drogba and Diego Costa leading the line, while at Inter Milan he placed Diego Milito in that role.

While Mourinho rates Marcus Rashford as a central forward, the report suggests that he isn’t willing to place the pressure of leading the line at United at this stage of his career.