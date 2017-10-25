Neymar privileges causing a stir in the PSG camp

Special privileges that were granted to Neymar Jr after he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer have caused upset among his teammates, according to Le Parisien.

Neymar was given two physiotherapists that are dedicated to him and him only, whilst in training players are not allowed to put in strong challenges on him.

He is also exempt from defensive duties during a match – wow, modern football eh?

In the financial side of things, Neymar benefits from being the only player who has his own branded bag with his sponsor on it, whereas the rest of the team must have a bag with the PSG logo on it.

Frustratingly for his attacking partner, from next season, Neymar will be afforded the role of club penalty taker – a role he currently shares with Edinson Cavani.

That should go down well with the Uruguayan…