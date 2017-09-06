‘Lukaku would cost Man Utd £150m if he’d signed later in window’

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the state at the transfer market following Neymar’s world-record move to PSG.

However, the United manager believes his side were clever to get most of their business wrapped up early.

But while United secured the signings of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, ideally Mourinho would like to have signed Gareth Bale or Ivan Perisic, an experienced player who could add speed and penetration from the wings.

However, Mourinho has more reason than several of his peers to reflect on the summer transfer window with satisfaction.

“I think we were very clever,” Mourinho said in an interview with The Times. “We thought that something could happen that could change the market forever. Normally the last part of the market is less expensive, but this season, after Neymar [left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £199m deal], everything changed – and changed for the worse in terms of prices.

“I think Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150million. Matic would have been £60million or £70million. Neymar changed everything. If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho [the Liverpool playmaker] would now be in Barcelona at £101million.

“People look to the £200million figure now. Now the players of £20million became £40million, the players of £40million became £60million and everything changed.

“Lukaku and Matic, now, would have cost us £200million in total. But because we did it in the first part of the summer, it was much less. I think we did well in financial terms and well in preparation terms, getting them before the season started. That is not crucial but it is important.”