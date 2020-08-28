Big-name PSG duo already in talks with Messi over Paris switch

PSG duo Neymar and Angel Di Maria have reportedly already been in touch with Lionel Messi over a potential switch from Barcelona.

Messi stunned the football world when he faxed a transfer request to the club on Tuesday evening.

That has led to countless rumours of where the Barca legend could be playing his football next season.

Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus have all been mentioned as potential destinations. However, it looks like Neymar and Di Maria are doing their bit for the Ligue 1 giants.

ESPN reports that mega-rich PSG are yet to make an offer to the 33-year-old, but that two of their top names are laying the groundwork for a deal.

Neymar and Messi enjoy a close relationship, after their previous time together, while Di Maria is an interntional ally.

The report adds that PSG could facilitate a deal for Messi. But ‘only on the basis that he’s granted a free transfer from Barcelona’.

That is due to the fact that the French club has cut their wage bill considerably this summer.

But if Barcelona stick to the forward’s €700m release clause, PSG and any other clubs would be priced out of a transfer.

Messi enjoyed another incredible season, scoring 31 goals and adding 26 assists across all competitions. But Barca had a shocker after losing out to Real in LaLiga. They were also crushed 8-2 by Bayern in the Champions League.

That led to Quique Setien being sacked and Ronald Koeman brought in as his replacement.

The Dutchman will now oversee a major overhaul, but Messi does not want to be part of that process.

The legendary figure is on board for a new challenge at this stage his career. Although whether that is in Paris, Manchester, Turin or further afield remains to be seen.

MESSI STUNNED INTO BARCA EXIT

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman reportedly stunned Lionel Messi into deciding to leave Barcelona by insisting that the forward no longer has a guaranteed place in the team.

In showdown talks between the pair about Messi’s future, Koeman reportedly said: “Your privileges in the squad are over, you have to do everything for the team.

“I’m going to be inflexible, you have to think about the team.” Read more…