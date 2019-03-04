Neymar drops huge hint over future move amid €230m Man Utd talk

PSG star Neymar has dropped a hint that he would be willing to move to Real Madrid, stating that ‘any player would want to play there’.

The Brazilian left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of £200million, but he left in acrimonious circumstances.

Despite the manner of his exit the 27-year-old has still almost continuously been linked with a return to the club, with the Evening Standard reporting in January that Barca would sell Philippe Coutinho to fund a return for Neymar.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move, and that they have ‘already let him know that he and he alone would be the cornerstone of a new project that would surround him with big names’.

Neymar has now commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, another club who he has been heavily linked with.

“Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world and any player would want to play there,” he said.

“I’m happy in Paris, I’m really good, but nobody knows the future.

“But I’m not saying I will play for Real Madrid. Barcelona was my childhood dream and I made that a reality.”

Neymar’s father was recently forced to quash claims that he had held talks with Barcelona over a possible return to the Nou Camp.

“It’s a lie,” he told Telefoot when asked about the rumours.

“There has not been a call to Barcelona. There are only two players who speak in Neymar’s name: he and I.

“Neither of us have spoken about the possibility of returning to Barcelona.”

Get the latest personalised football products on our new TEAMtalk shop!