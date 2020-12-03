Neymar drops massive Messi bombshell to leave Barcelona quaking

Neymar helped PSG to a huge win over Manchester United on Wednesday night, before openly admitting his desire to play with Lionel Messi again.

The Brazilian scored scored twice in their impressive 3-1 win at Old Trafford. But immediately after the game, Neymar dropped a bombshell by telling Brazilian TV that he wants to play with Messi again next season.

The Barca legend failed with an attempt to quit the Nou Camp over the summer, but rumours of an exit refuse to go away – particularly given his drop in production.

Neymar himself has been linked with a return to Catalonia. However, he is happy in Paris and admits he wants a reunion with Messi in the French capital.

“What I want most is to play with [Messi] again, to be able to enjoy being on the pitch with him again,” Neymar told Brazilian reporters (via Metro).

“He could play in my place. He won’t have any problems, I’m sure. I want to play with him again and I’m sure that, next season, we have to do it.”

With his contract due to expire next summer, Messi will be free to negotiate with clubs outside of Spain from January.

PSG are very much in the running for his signature, along with Manchester City and Italian giants Juventus. Chelsea, meanwhile, have also emerged as surprise contenders.

If Messi stays at Barcelona, then Neymar’s hopes of a reconciliation could rest with the presidential elections.

Mixed messages from Barca presidential hopefuls

Last month, Emili Rousaud, one of Barcelona’s candidates to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, revealed his plans to bring Neymar back.

Rousaud said: “We’re going to sign two top players, one of them is Neymar.

“We are working to bring him back to Barcelona… if he withdraws the lawsuit he has against the club.

“We hope to be able to announce soon the name of the other-big name player we want to bring.

“It will not leave anyone indifferent. We have a direct line to the player.”

However, another top candidate for the top job, Toni Freixa, claimed Neymar is no longer good enough for Barca.

He said: “Neymar, due to his performance, is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now. If I were president, I would not sign him.” Read more on that story here…