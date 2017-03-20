Neymar drops Prem move hint – with four teams in his sights

Barcelona star Neymar has confirmed he would one day like to play in the Premier League – and has listed the four clubs he most admires.

The Brazil forward was said to be the subject of interest from Manchester United last year, though the link was dismissed as little more than a ploy by his agent to secure a bumper new deal at the Nou Camp.

However, with a number of clubs ready to jump at the chance of signing him should he ever become available, Neymar has name-checked four Premier League sides he most admires.

And, speaking to The Sun, he has named-checked Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool as the teams he admires, while also saying the opportunity to work under the likes of Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola would ‘excite any player’.

“The Premier League is a championship that amazes me,” Neymar said.

“I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

“I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting.

“And then you have high-level coaches like Mourinho and Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work.

Neymar is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2021 and has scored 99 goals in 176 appearances for the La Liga giants.