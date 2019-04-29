Neymar drops strong hint over future after making Hazard revelation

Neymar has admitted that he would like to play with Eden Hazard in future years, with both players having been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

Chelsea playmaker Hazard has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, with Spanish publication Marca reporting last month that an agreement ‘was very close between all parties’, while Cadena Cope reported that the player was house hunting in Madrid.

And Neymar, who has also been talked about as a target for both Manchester clubs in recent times, told Fox Sports in Brazil: “I’d like to play with Hazard – he is a special player.

“He plays a little bit like me. I’d like to play with him. I think we would give a lot of trouble to opponents.”

Neymar, 27, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a world record €222m deal and has just won the Ligue 1 title again with the French giants.

He was, however, accused of punching a fan after PSG’s shock French Cup final defeat to Rennes over the weekend and may now look for a fresh challenge this summer.

