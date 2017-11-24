Neymar drops the F-bomb as he storms out of interview

Neymar stormed out of an interview after being asked about speculation linking him with a return to La Liga at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Real in recent weeks, with reports that the 25-year-old is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar bagged a brace in the thumping 7-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but was once again quizzed over the speculation.

A journalist tested Neymar’s patience by first comparing PSG’s victory to the 2014 World Cup semi-final loss Brazil suffered against Germany by the same scoreline.

“There you go again, remembering that day,” Neymar said. “This is just going to go on and on, you’ll never stop.

“I’m happy with tonight’s game and getting a win and that’s the most important thing, independently of the result. The team imposed a strong rhythm right after scoring the first goal. We kept our head even after Celtic pulled a goal back.”

The final straw came when the Real rumours were spoken of again, to which Neymar blasted: “For f**k’s sake, have you got nothing else to talk about?”