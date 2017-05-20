Neymar ‘should join Man Utd and escape being in Messi’s shadow’

Neymar’s father and advisor has reportedly told the player he will forever be in Lionel Messi’s shadow if he stays at Barcelona.

The Brazil superstar has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho’s side reportedly considering whether to activate his £178million buy-out clause.

Under the terms of his contract at Barcelona, which currently runs until 2021, Neymar’s buy-out clause will increase to £200m the next year and £212m for the final three years – so it may be more ‘prudent’ for United to strike a deal now.

While Neymar recently said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and continue his fruitful attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, that has not stopped the player being persistently linked with a move.

And Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim Neymar’s father says the Argentinian is a problem though.

They suggest he has told his son that he will always be in Messi’s shadow as long as he stays at Barcelona.

And it further claims that a move to Manchester United would be ‘the perfect remedy’ and playing at Old Trafford would see the Brazilian firmly established as the club’s talisman.

However, the story does not quote Neymar’s father directly, so cannot be entirely trusted as reliable.

And a £178million move to Old Trafford still looks unlikely at this stage.

Speaking about his future recently, Neymar said: “I want to be here at Barcelona and that’s why I renewed.

“I’m happy with everything I’ve done for the club.

“And I’m happy with my team-mates. I feel at home.”